Man convicted of rape, murder in Mumbai's Sakinaka last year
mumbai news

Man convicted of rape, murder in Mumbai’s Sakinaka last year

The prosecution examined 37 witnesses and relied on CCTV footage, which showed the woman was with the convict last
Published on May 30, 2022 01:08 PM IST
ByCharul Shah

MUMBAI: A sessions court in Mumbai on Monday convicted a man of raping and murdering a woman in Sakinaka on September 10 last year. The convict, Mohan Chouhan, fatally injured the woman, 32.

A CCTV camera caught Chouhan assaulting the victim and pulling her towards a tempo, where he sexually assaulted her.

A watchman saw the woman in an injured state. He informed the police, which rushed her to the Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar. She died at the hospital a day later

The prosecution examined 37 witnesses and relied on the CCTV footage, which showed the woman was with Chouhan last. The statements of eyewitnesses corroborated this. The prosecution also cited the medical evidence, which proved that fatal injuries inflicted by Chauhan caused the woman’s death.

Chouhan’s lawyer, Kalpana Waskar, claimed the woman died of medical negligence and not because of the injuries alone. She claimed the investigation was faulty and her client was falsely implicated.

