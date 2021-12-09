Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man drowns 5-year-old in drum, dumps body in dry nullah
mumbai news

Man drowns 5-year-old in drum, dumps body in dry nullah

An embroider kidnapped and killed a 5-year-old, then tied up his hands and legs and threw the body in a dry nullah
The man was having an extramarital affair with the boy’s mother (HT File)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 08:16 PM IST
ByRam Parmar

Mumbai An embroider allegedly kidnapped and murdered a five-year-old boy after a fight with the boy’s mother, which whom he was in an extra-marital affair.

Mahendra Singh, 25, filled a drum with water and drowned Ayush Nayak, the five-year-old. He then tied his hands and legs and dumped the body in a dry nullah behind an industrial unit in the Boisar MIDC area, where the body was found on Wednesday.

Singh and Balram Nayak, Ayush’s father, are both embroiders by profession and worked in a unit in Boisar. According to sources, Singh had an alleged extramarital affair with the victim’s mother, Anjali Nayak. The accused had a fight with Anjali and wanted to kill her, but he decided to kill Ayush instead.

Anjali filed a kidnapping complaint after Ayush went missing on Monday. An official of Boisar MIDC police station and the Local Crime Branch (LCB), Boisar started to probe the case.

“We reached the spot and seized the body and sent it for postmortem after his mother identified him. During the probe, we detained Singh and during questioning, he confessed to the crime,” said the official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP