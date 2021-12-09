Man drowns 5-year-old in drum, dumps body in dry nullah

Mumbai An embroider allegedly kidnapped and murdered a five-year-old boy after a fight with the boy’s mother, which whom he was in an extra-marital affair.

Mahendra Singh, 25, filled a drum with water and drowned Ayush Nayak, the five-year-old. He then tied his hands and legs and dumped the body in a dry nullah behind an industrial unit in the Boisar MIDC area, where the body was found on Wednesday.

Singh and Balram Nayak, Ayush’s father, are both embroiders by profession and worked in a unit in Boisar. According to sources, Singh had an alleged extramarital affair with the victim’s mother, Anjali Nayak. The accused had a fight with Anjali and wanted to kill her, but he decided to kill Ayush instead.

Anjali filed a kidnapping complaint after Ayush went missing on Monday. An official of Boisar MIDC police station and the Local Crime Branch (LCB), Boisar started to probe the case.

“We reached the spot and seized the body and sent it for postmortem after his mother identified him. During the probe, we detained Singh and during questioning, he confessed to the crime,” said the official.