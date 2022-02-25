Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man from Titwala arrested for murder of 16-year-old boy
Man from Titwala arrested for murder of 16-year-old boy

Khadakpada police station arrested a 20-year-old man from Titwala and succeeded in solving a murder case of 16-year-old boy in just five hours; the incident occurred over a fight between the two a few days ago
Khadakpada police station arrested a 20-year-old man from Titwala and succeeded in solving the murder case of 16-year-old boy in just five hours. (HT FILE)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 09:25 PM IST
ByAbhitash Singh, Thane

The Khadakpada police station arrested a 20-year-old man from Titwala and succeeded in solving the murder case of 16-year-old boy in just five hours. The incident occurred over a fight between the two a few days ago.

The minor’s body was found dumped in the bushes in Bhandarpada area of Shahad, Kalyan on February 24. Prima facie, he was found to be murdered with a sharp weapon.

The police seized a chopper used as a murder weapon and the accused’s mobile from the spot. From the accused mobile, they got his name using technical details and traced his location in Titwala. The accused, identified as Shahrukh Yasin Sheikh was arrested and he later confessed to the crime.

Sharad Zine, Police Inspector (Crime) of Khadakpada Police Station, said, “The boy was attacked by a chopper on the neck and head. Sheikh took the victim who resided in the same area to Shahad and there, in a rage, the accused hit the deceased with a chopper and killed him. The deceased and one of his friends had a fight with the accused around 10 days ago over a trivial issue.

“The boy’s father had registered a missing complaint with us. Soon, we swung into action and after finding the accused mobile at the location, succeeded in solving the case in five hours” added Zine.

The Khadakpada Police station have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of IPC against Sheikh, he is remanded to police custody till March 4.

