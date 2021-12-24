Man gets life term for killing neighbour who rejected his proposal

Mumbai: A 31-year-old man was sentenced to life by the sessions court for allegedly killing his 24-year-old neighbour after she rejected his marriage proposal. Additional sessions judge B V Wagh sentenced Prasad alias Digambar Vinayak Sawant to life imprisonment after convicting him under section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

The court observed that the prosecution has successfully established him guilty by direct evidence and circumstances. “The death of the deceased occurred in peculiar circumstances,” mentioned the court, adding, “It is proved that the accused assaulted her by knife on vital parts of the body like neck and stomach.”

The incident had taken place on June 28, 2015, the accused Sawant, a resident of Lalbaug was in love with the deceased, Ekta Talwadkar, a resident of Lower Parel. He had even proposed to her, but his proposal was rejected by the family members of the deceased.

On June 28, he took the victim to the J D Ambedkar Marg area in Kalachowkie in central Mumbai and allegedly stabbed her with a knife on her neck and stomach. Later, he surrendered before the Kalachowkie police.

Both of them knew each other as they stayed in the same locality in Bhandup. Talwadkar worked with a tours and travels company in Byculla.

The prosecution had examined a total of eighteen witnesses to prove its case, including the brother and father of the deceased, two eye-witnesses who saw Sawant stabbing the victim Talwadkar, two police officers who investigated the case, a doctor who carried out the post-mortem on the victim and four panch witnesses.

The prosecution had argued after the victim and her family members rejected the marriage proposal, the accused took the deceased out of vengeance and killed her. The prosecution seized the knife used by the accused, also his blood-stained clothes. The prosecution case was supported by two eyewitnesses who saw Sawant stabbing Talwadkar.

However, in the defence taken by the accused, one of the witnesses had a criminal record against him and he did not intervene to try to save the deceased nor did he rush her to the hospital after the incident. The witness, according to the claims of the defence lawyer, went to the police station twice but initially did not narrate the incident, whereas the second witness’ statement was recorded after fifteen days of the incident and that he was an interested witness. The defence had further argued the investigation was tainted, as without registering an FIR the police have started an investigation in the case to create fabricated evidence against the accused.