Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Man held for molestation after ordeal goes viral on social media

Megha Sood
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 04:06 am IST

The action followed the woman’s social media post describing the incident, which prompted immediate police intervention

MUMBAI: A 27-year-old labourer was arrested on Saturday for allegedly groping and molesting a 22-year-old woman in Goregaon on Wednesday night. The action followed the woman’s social media post describing the incident, which prompted immediate police intervention.

Picture for representation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
According to the police, the accused, Kuldeep Kanojia, who hails from Basti in Uttar Pradesh, is a resident of Goregaon West and works in a plastic factory in the area. After the woman’s post on the incident went viral on social media on Thursday and reached the police, teams from Goregaon, Bangur Nagar and Malad stations jointly launched a search operation.

In her social media post, the woman wrote, “On November 26, at around 9.43 pm, I was walking across the bridge near the Radisson Hotel bridge on SV Road, Goregaon West. I was on a call and fully alert about my surroundings. A man groped me from behind inappropriately and aggressively, touched me explicitly and then ran across the bridge.” She added that she was unable to process what had happened for 10–20 seconds, but screamed for help. “Not a single person on the road chose to help. I even tried chasing the man, but he disappeared. I was left in the middle of the road, crying and screaming for help,” she wrote.

She also shared that her next instinct was to call the police, but none of her calls were answered. “No emergency helpline number, including those meant for women’s safety or the general police helpline, was answered,” she stated.

Subsequently, the Goregaon police registered an FIR under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and began scanning CCTV footage. Nearly 80 CCTV clips were examined before the accused was traced and arrested from Udyognagar in Goregaon West. The police said that Kanojia had confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Man held for molestation after ordeal goes viral on social media
AI Summary AI Summary

A 27-year-old labourer, Kuldeep Kanojia, was arrested in Goregaon for allegedly groping a 22-year-old woman. The incident, which occurred on November 26, prompted police action following the woman’s viral social media post detailing her experience. Despite her pleas for help, no one intervened. An FIR was filed, leading to Kanojia's confession after CCTV footage review.