Man in Bhiwandi arrested for stealing to impress girlfriend

To make an impression of being rich to his girlfriend’s family, a man allegedly stole cars, bikes and jewellery, and pretended as if they were his own. While the girl’s family fixed the wedding looking at his wealth, the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi foiled his plans and arrested him before the wedding.

The accused, Shivsingh Babri, 20, has committed offenses to impress his girlfriend, and all of them are registered at different police stations.

DCP of Bhiwandi asked officials to form teams to find the accused. Accordingly, Shanti Nagar police formed a team and started getting details of the accused. Babri, who had around 11 cases of bike, car thefts and chain snatching, registered against him came under the radar of police.

A police officer said, “We came to know that he was coming near the Temghar area of Bhiwandi, where we laid a trap and arrested him. During investigation, we learnt that he started stealing to show he was rich. He was caught on CCTV camera and his urge to make more money trapped him. We have recovered cars and bikes worth ₹6.39 lakh.”