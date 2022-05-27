Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man in his late 60s found dead after being stuck in elevator duct
Man in his late 60s found dead after being stuck in elevator duct

Thane: A Thane resident, Narayan Belose, in his late 60s died after being stuck in the duct of an eighth-floor elevator in Naupada
Published on May 27, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Thane: A Thane resident, Narayan Belose, in his late 60s died after being stuck in the duct of an eighth-floor elevator in Naupada. Belose’s son had registered a missing complaint report on Thursday with the Naupada police station after he was unable to reach his father. On Friday evening, several residents of the building in Naupada complained of a foul smell emanating from the lift, upon investigation, Belose’s body was found in the duct.

According to officials, on Friday evening society members of Jai Building complained and called the authorities after identifying Belose’s body, who resided on the third floor of the building.

Naupada police station senior police inspector, S Dhumal, said, “Belose’s son yesterday filed a missing complaint of his father who did not return home after his evening walk and his phone was not reachable. We are assuming Belose might have slipped into the duct area and died, although no one has witnessed the incident. Fire brigade officials reached the spot-on Friday at 8.30 pm and removed the body from the duct. We have sent a body for the post-mortem and further investigation is going on. We are checking technical details to rule out any foul play in the incident.”

