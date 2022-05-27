Man in his late 60s found dead after being stuck in elevator duct
Thane: A Thane resident, Narayan Belose, in his late 60s died after being stuck in the duct of an eighth-floor elevator in Naupada. Belose’s son had registered a missing complaint report on Thursday with the Naupada police station after he was unable to reach his father. On Friday evening, several residents of the building in Naupada complained of a foul smell emanating from the lift, upon investigation, Belose’s body was found in the duct.
According to officials, on Friday evening society members of Jai Building complained and called the authorities after identifying Belose’s body, who resided on the third floor of the building.
Naupada police station senior police inspector, S Dhumal, said, “Belose’s son yesterday filed a missing complaint of his father who did not return home after his evening walk and his phone was not reachable. We are assuming Belose might have slipped into the duct area and died, although no one has witnessed the incident. Fire brigade officials reached the spot-on Friday at 8.30 pm and removed the body from the duct. We have sent a body for the post-mortem and further investigation is going on. We are checking technical details to rule out any foul play in the incident.”
-
Prayagraj: Woman held for youth’s murder
Pratapgarh police on Friday cracked the murder of 24-year-old youth Salman whose body with scanty clothes was found near Narsinghgarh culvert in the Raniganj area on Wednesday morning. The youth was murdered following an illicit affair. According to reports, a resident of Gadauri village, Salman left home on Tuesday evening but failed to return home. The next day his body with scanty clothes and injuries was found near the Narsinghgarh culvert.
-
How the Bombay HC demolished NCB’s case against Aryan
Mumbai About seven months ago, the Bombay high court (HC) demolished the Narcotics Control Bureau case made against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, who had been booked on October 3, 2021, for indirect possession of narcotics, consumption, sale, purchase, and conspiracy.
-
Ludhiana | Women jail inmates can now become assistant beauty therapists
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Friday inaugurated an assistant beauty therapist course for inmates of Ludhiana women jail. The course has been started under Punjab Skill Development Mission by district administration. Malik also distributed books and induction kit to jail inmates undergoing the course. Malik encouraged the jail inmates to learn the skills wholeheartedly, so that they return as self-reliant citizens after completing their jail term.
-
Jewellery worth ₹2 crore seized after vigilance team raids Bihar RWD officer
Patna: Teams of Bihar Police's special vigilance unit on Friday carried out raids at the office and residences of a rural works department official in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case worth ₹1.20 crore, vigilance officials said. According to officials, the RWD officer, identified as Shailendra Kumar Bharti, currently posted as deputy secretary, had served in several positions earlier and was also posted as the personal secretary of two ministers.
-
Ludhiana | Agriculture attache from Embassy of Israel visits PAU
Embassy of Israel, agriculture attache, Yair Eshel, visited the apiculture (beekeeping) unit of the department of entomology, Punjab Agricultural University, and interacted with apiculture scientists, postgraduate students in apiculture. During the meeting with the apiculture scientists of PAU, collaboration for research and technological exchange was explored between PAU and Israel, particularly for the production and post-harvest handling of bee products, bee breeding, bee pollination, and for innovative bee husbandry and data recording technologies.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics