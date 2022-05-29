Man killed after drunk driver rams into scooter, one critically injured
Mumbai A 23-year-old man was killed while his 16-year-old sister suffered serious injuries after a speeding car hit their two-wheeler in the wee hours of Sunday on the Mahim Causeway.
According to the police, the deceased, Moiz Ansari and his sister Naba Shaikh were heading towards south Mumbai on their bike when the car, allegedly being driven under the influence of alcohol, rammed into the scooter. The police have arrested the Skoda driver and also recovered a bottle of alcohol from his car.
The police said that when the speeding car, which was driven by Aamir Javed Sheikh, tried to overtake the scooter, it lost control and rammed into it. Due to the impact, Ansari suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot, while Naba sustained severe injuries to her head.
Aamir and his associate Darayus Tigina, who was also present in the vehicle, tried to flee from the spot but were nabbed by a passerby. Soon, the police also reached the spot and arrested the duo.
“Ansari and Naba Shaikh were rushed to Hinduja Hospital where Ansari was declared dead before admission while Naba’s condition is critical,” said senior police inspector Pravin Kadam of the Mahim police station. The accused even manhandled the public and threatened them when they tried to nab him, added the official.
During the search, police found an alcohol bottle in the car and subsequent medical tests also confirmed that Aamir was drunk while driving. A case has been registered under the charges of 304 (2) (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (whoever causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).
