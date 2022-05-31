Man kills former girlfriend, dies by suicide in Dombivli

A man killed his ex-girlfriend and died by suicide himself at her residence in Dombivli. The woman’s marriage was fixed with another man. This enraged the accused who himself is married and has two children. He requested her to meet him for one last time at her home and strangled her before he died by suicide at the same place.

The 35-year-old accused and the 29-year-old woman were residents of a Dombivli high-rise building. According to Manpada police officials, the two were in a relationship for the past few years. Meanwhile, the woman decided to marry someone else and her ‘Roka’ ceremony was held recently. The man is married and has two children and therefore she had taken the decision to separate from him.

The man later came to know about her marriage and he convinced her to meet him for the last time as they still loved each other. Senior police inspector, Shekhar Bagade said, “She called him over to her flat on May 29. They met and after some time he strangled her to death with nylon thread and later died by suicide by hanging himself. The next morning, her sister informed the family that she was not picking her calls and went to check. However, the deceased did not open the door. So, the family opened the door using a spare key and saw the two bodies.”

Police team reached the spot and registered a case against the man.