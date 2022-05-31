Man kills former girlfriend, dies by suicide in Dombivli
A man killed his ex-girlfriend and died by suicide himself at her residence in Dombivli. The woman’s marriage was fixed with another man. This enraged the accused who himself is married and has two children. He requested her to meet him for one last time at her home and strangled her before he died by suicide at the same place.
The 35-year-old accused and the 29-year-old woman were residents of a Dombivli high-rise building. According to Manpada police officials, the two were in a relationship for the past few years. Meanwhile, the woman decided to marry someone else and her ‘Roka’ ceremony was held recently. The man is married and has two children and therefore she had taken the decision to separate from him.
The man later came to know about her marriage and he convinced her to meet him for the last time as they still loved each other. Senior police inspector, Shekhar Bagade said, “She called him over to her flat on May 29. They met and after some time he strangled her to death with nylon thread and later died by suicide by hanging himself. The next morning, her sister informed the family that she was not picking her calls and went to check. However, the deceased did not open the door. So, the family opened the door using a spare key and saw the two bodies.”
Police team reached the spot and registered a case against the man.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics