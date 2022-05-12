Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man lynched in Sanpada, 6 persons arrested

Sanpada police have arrested six persons after they lynched a 27-year-old Nerul man for loitering in Sanpada, mistaking him to be a thief
Published on May 12, 2022 09:57 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the deceased, Lalit Kishan Goyal (27), who was working as a ward boy at KEM Hospital, was wandering in Sanpada.

“We are investigating why the accused felt that he was a thief and what he was doing in Sanpada as he was a resident of Nerul. As of now, we are procuring CCTV footage and trying to identify the remaining accused,” a police officer from Sanpada police station said.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the IPC has been registered against six by the cousin of the deceased, Hukumchand Govind Goyal (32), who also worked as a ward boy at KEM hospital.

According to the complaint, the deceased used to work from 7am to 3pm and then go back home at Shirawane village in Nerul. On Tuesday, at around 7.30 pm, he received a call from police informing that his brother was assaulted by a few men and admitted to Vashi general hospital. On reaching the hospital, he was informed about the death of the cousin.

The police received a call at 4.11pm by an unidentified person informing that a ‘thief’ was lying injured near Gaodevi Temple in Sanpada Sector 5 and the caller sought help. On calling back, the police found the caller’s number switched off and a team of beat marshals reached the spot and found a man injured. He was taken to hospital in an auto rickshaw. On Wednesday and Thursday, the police managed to identify and arrest six of the accused.

The arrested have been identified as Mayuresh Namdev Mhatre (26), Kapish Kesarinath Patil (33), Neeraj Arun Mule (21), Jitendra Chelaram Malvi (27), Ganesh Namdev Patil (29) and Gaurav Tukaram Gavali (19).

