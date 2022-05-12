Man lynched in Sanpada, 6 persons arrested
Sanpada police have arrested six accused for lynching a 27-year-old Nerul man for loitering in Sanpada, mistaking him to be a thief.
The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the deceased, Lalit Kishan Goyal (27), who was working as a ward boy at KEM Hospital, was wandering in Sanpada.
“We are investigating why the accused felt that he was a thief and what he was doing in Sanpada as he was a resident of Nerul. As of now, we are procuring CCTV footage and trying to identify the remaining accused,” a police officer from Sanpada police station said.
A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the IPC has been registered against six by the cousin of the deceased, Hukumchand Govind Goyal (32), who also worked as a ward boy at KEM hospital.
According to the complaint, the deceased used to work from 7am to 3pm and then go back home at Shirawane village in Nerul. On Tuesday, at around 7.30 pm, he received a call from police informing that his brother was assaulted by a few men and admitted to Vashi general hospital. On reaching the hospital, he was informed about the death of the cousin.
The police received a call at 4.11pm by an unidentified person informing that a ‘thief’ was lying injured near Gaodevi Temple in Sanpada Sector 5 and the caller sought help. On calling back, the police found the caller’s number switched off and a team of beat marshals reached the spot and found a man injured. He was taken to hospital in an auto rickshaw. On Wednesday and Thursday, the police managed to identify and arrest six of the accused.
The arrested have been identified as Mayuresh Namdev Mhatre (26), Kapish Kesarinath Patil (33), Neeraj Arun Mule (21), Jitendra Chelaram Malvi (27), Ganesh Namdev Patil (29) and Gaurav Tukaram Gavali (19).
Thane residents get less water than allotted quantity
For Shubhangi Jadhav, 62, and her family of eight including two toddlers, every morning includes filling up buckets of water in their home at Haware City in Kasarvadavali, Thane. There are some areas in Diva and Mumbra that fall under the jurisdiction of Thane Municipal Corporation but continue to face water shortage. This is because the water supplied to these areas by the civic body is much lower than the required or allotted quantity.
BJP mocks Uddhav, its cartoon says CM’s speech for May 14 rally prepared by Pawar
Ahead of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's rally at Bandra Kurla Complex on May 14, the Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released a cartoon depicting the Shiv Sena chief's speech had been written by Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar. Sena hit back, saying Goddess Saraswati had always blessed the Thackerays, so they did not need any script. The cartoon has been released with the comment: 'the entire Maharashtra knows this'.
3 men suffer major burn injuries in fire mishap at laundry shop in Thane
Three persons suffered major burns after a stove exploded at a laundry shop in Diva, Thane, on Thursday afternoon. The three, all residents of Diva, were having lunch when the accident occurred. The three, identified as Hiraman Kanojia, 56, Puran Kanojia, 45, and Ajay Kanojia, 22, were immediately taken to Thane Civil Hospital for treatment. However, since the injuries were major, they were shifted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai.
Bihar investors’ meet: 170 companies attend; Ambuja Cement to set up unit at Barh
Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim), will set up its unit in Barh at an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore, the company announced at the investors' meet organised by the government of Bihar in New Delhi on Thursday, which was attended by representatives of nearly 170 companies, according to a statement issued by the state government.
A man was shot dead in Bihar's Aurangabad district late Wednesday night for honking while asking for a passage for Sanjit's car, police said. The accused was arrested soon after the incident, which took place at Manjurahi village under Mufassil police station limits around midnight. According to police, Sanjit Kumar Singh, from Bahadurpur village in Arawal district, had come to attend Tilak (a pre-wedding ceremony) of his brother-in-law Ranjan Kumar at the village.
