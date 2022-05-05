Man poses as nephew of energy minister Nitin Raut, dupes several job aspirants
Mumbai: As many as 11 people have lodged a complaint against a man who posed as the nephew of Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut and allegedly cheated several job aspirants by taking money from them in lieu of promising them jobs in Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL).
Police officers said the accused, who possessed a white Toyota Innova, has similarly cheated several people in Mumbai, Thane and Mira Bhayandar areas.
The Dadar police has registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Mahesh Kajawe, 52, a Worli Koliwada resident and 10 others under section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
According to the complaint, Kajawe prepares rubber stamps at Dadar and was introduced to one Sandeep Raut by his cousin sister Anagha Sawant.
Raut had told Sawant that he was the nephew of Congress leader Nitin Raut and that he had recruited several people in MSEDCL in lieu of money.
“I was trapped. He used to visit us in a white Toyota Innova and flash high-end mobile phones. I paid him ₹1.5 lakh in October last year as he promised to secure employment for my daughter and son in MSEDCL on clerical posts,” said Kajawe.
Apart from Kajawe, his 10 relatives from Ratnagiri, Dahanu and Mumbai also paid Raut another ₹8 lakh to get their family members employed in MSEDCL after Kajawe recommended Raut’s name to them.
In February, Kajawe received two appointment letters from MSEDCL -- for his son and daughter -- via speed post. The appointment letter instructed the siblings to report to work by March 10.
Later, Raut asked them to wait for some period under some pretext and gave them new appointment letters extending the joining date. Finally, on March 30, Kajawe, along with his son and daughter, went to MSEDCL’s head office at Prakashgad in Bandra East.
When they showed the appointment letters, the officials informed the family that the documents were fake. “We are searching for the accused. A case is also registered against him at Shivaji Park police station. They don’t have his address only what they have is his mobile number. Efforts are on to trace him,” said Mahesh Mugutrao, senior police inspector, Dadar.
-
Loudspeaker row: PIL seeks registration of sedition case against Raj Thackeray
A public interest litigation has been filed in the Bombay high court seeking registration of a sedition case against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for trying to create hatred among Hindu-Muslims and creating a public nuisance by threatening that his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques across the state if mosques fail to remove loudspeakers, which are used for Azaans, by May 4.
-
‘17-year-old has sufficient understanding to consent to sex’: HC grants bail to accused
Observing that a 17-year-old college student had sufficient understanding to consent to a sexual relationship, the Bombay high court recently granted bail to the girl's uncle, who has been accused of raping her thrice in 2019 and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by the minor's mother. The HC said that the accused was in jail since March 2019 and charges were not framed.
-
Maha-Metro now hopes to complete the 33.1 km route in Pune by March 2023
PUNE After the launch of two priority routes – Vanaz to Garware college (4.91 km) and Pimpri to Phugewadi (7.03 km) in the first phase of the metro, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) is expecting to complete the 33.1 km route by March 31, 2023. While the deadline projected earlier was December 2022, the work was delayed by the pandemic and extended by three more months.
-
Now, road safety cell at Pune varsity, 950 affiliated colleges
PUNE To create road safety awareness at a young age, Savitribai Phule Pune University, along with Pune Regional Transport Office will start road safety cell on campus and at 950 colleges affiliated with SPPU in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar. Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde, Sunil Dhapte former director of SIUD Yashada Pune and other dignitaries were also present at the event.
-
Pune police register two child pornography cases
Seven phone numbers and email addresses landed on the Pimpri-Chinchwad police's radar after the National Crime Records Bureau flagged them off for sharing and uploading child pornography on web platforms. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police received the information from NCRB's cyber tipline facility for the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children. The information was relayed to the local police by the nodal officer for child pornography/rape/gangrape/obscene content hotline of Maharashtra cyber in Mumbai.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics