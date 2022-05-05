Man poses as nephew of energy minister Nitin Raut, dupes several job aspirants

Mumbai: As many as 11 people have lodged a complaint against a man who posed as the nephew of Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut and allegedly cheated several job aspirants by taking money from them in lieu of promising them jobs in Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL).

Police officers said the accused, who possessed a white Toyota Innova, has similarly cheated several people in Mumbai, Thane and Mira Bhayandar areas.

The Dadar police has registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Mahesh Kajawe, 52, a Worli Koliwada resident and 10 others under section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the complaint, Kajawe prepares rubber stamps at Dadar and was introduced to one Sandeep Raut by his cousin sister Anagha Sawant.

Raut had told Sawant that he was the nephew of Congress leader Nitin Raut and that he had recruited several people in MSEDCL in lieu of money.

“I was trapped. He used to visit us in a white Toyota Innova and flash high-end mobile phones. I paid him ₹1.5 lakh in October last year as he promised to secure employment for my daughter and son in MSEDCL on clerical posts,” said Kajawe.

Apart from Kajawe, his 10 relatives from Ratnagiri, Dahanu and Mumbai also paid Raut another ₹8 lakh to get their family members employed in MSEDCL after Kajawe recommended Raut’s name to them.

In February, Kajawe received two appointment letters from MSEDCL -- for his son and daughter -- via speed post. The appointment letter instructed the siblings to report to work by March 10.

Later, Raut asked them to wait for some period under some pretext and gave them new appointment letters extending the joining date. Finally, on March 30, Kajawe, along with his son and daughter, went to MSEDCL’s head office at Prakashgad in Bandra East.

When they showed the appointment letters, the officials informed the family that the documents were fake. “We are searching for the accused. A case is also registered against him at Shivaji Park police station. They don’t have his address only what they have is his mobile number. Efforts are on to trace him,” said Mahesh Mugutrao, senior police inspector, Dadar.