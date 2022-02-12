Man shot at in Dharavi, police on lookout for two assailants

Mumbai: Dharavi police and Mumbai crime branch officials are looking for two unidentified men who allegedly fired four rounds at a 30-year-old man on Saturday. The attackers managed to flee while the injured was rushed to Sion hospital.

On Saturday, Amir Shaikh, a Dharavi resident, was at Peela Bungalow when two people fired four rounds at him from a country-made pistol. The incident took place at around 11 am near the Dharavi sports complex.

Locals rushed Shaikh to hospital, who suffered three bullet injuries on his face, chest and back, while the fourth bullet brushed his hand, the police said.

A crime branch official said that Shaikh has pending cases of drug peddling, but was never linked to any organized gang. There is a possibility that the attack is an outcome of rivalry between local gangs that deal in narcotics, the officer added.

The police are scanning CCTV in the area to check if cameras captured the movement of the assailants. Dharavi police has registered a case of attempted murder against two unidentified gunmen.