MUMBAI: A 26-year-old man was booked on Monday for allegedly attempting to kill his 22-year-old fiancée by attacking her with a blade for cancelling the wedding. Man tried to kill fiancée for refusing to marry him

The victim, a resident of 60 feet road in Dharavi, works as a salesgirl in a cloth store in the locality. She told the police that she was in a relationship with the accused, Abdul Shaikh, for nine years until recently when she discovered that he started consuming drugs.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon when Shaikh suspected that she was talking to another man and went to the shop where she was working to confront her. “An argument broke out between the two. In a fit of rage, Shaikh pulled out a blade from his pocket and tried to slit her throat. While she was trying to escape, the blade slashed her cheek,” said a police officer and added that Shaikh then grabbed her neck and was trying to slit her throat but she managed to escape. Shaikh fled the spot when passersby were gathering to see what was happening, the officer said.

The victim was admitted to Sion Hospital after the incident. Based on her complaint, a case was registered against Shaikh under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

“We got to know that Shaikh slept in a petrol pump in Sion on Monday night. We are trying to trace him,” the police said.