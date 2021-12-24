Man who threatened Aaditya Thackeray arrested from Bengaluru; state announces SIT

MUMBAI: Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday announced the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe threats — including those on social media — to politicians and activists. The announcement came after a person was arrested from Bengaluru for threatening Shiv Sena leader and state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on WhatsApp. Legislators had also been demanding an investigation into threats issued to political leaders and social activists through social media and other means.

Walse Patil said that one Jaisingh Bajrang Rajput had been arrested from Bengaluru by a Mumbai Police team for threatening Aaditya and had been brought to Mumbai. “Considering the sentiments and complaints of the members... whether it is a member of this house, or a common man, their life and security are important. A state level SIT will be appointed to study this issue and probe the incidents of threats and suggest measures for the future,” he added.

A senior police officer from Mumbai police said Rajput, 34, was watching movies of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on December 17. After watching the films, he searched and found Aditya’s mobile number. He called the minister, but did not get a response. Rajput then allegedly sent a message on WhatsApp threatening the minister, the officer added.

The officer said Rajput, who has studied up to Class 10, was arrested on December 18 and brought to Mumbai, and was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court at Bandra and was remanded to police custody till Thursday, December 23. On Thursday, the court remanded him to judicial custody.

Senior police officers did not divulge any more information.

Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu raised the issue in the legislative assembly and said there was a Karnataka connection in the murders of social activists Dr Narendra Dabholkar (killed in Pune in August 2013), Govind Pansare (attacked in Kolhapur on February 16, 2015; he died in Mumbai four days later) and Gauri Lankesh (killed in September 2017 in Bengaluru), and asked if this was happening because it was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state.

Leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP condemned the threats, saying they should be stemmed out, but questioned why this was given a political turn. He said the claim that “lakhs being paid for trending Sushant Singh’s name on social media” must be probed. Fadnavis also asked whether action will also be taken against the controversial Raza Academy.

Minority affairs minister and NCP legislator Nawab Malik demanded that the government should appoint an SIT to find out the people behind such threats and their sponsors.

He also alleged that ₹30 lakh were spent to run a smear campaign against a minister following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Malik said he too had been threatened and had informed the home minister about this. Food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal demanded that the Centre should ban right wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha which has been linked to the murders of Dabholkar and Gauri Lankesh.

Fadnavis questioned why no action had been taken against Sanatan Sanstha by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which assumed office two years ago. He said the proposal to ban the organisation was floated in 2012 during the erstwhile Congress government, but there was no “conclusive evidence” against it.

His party colleague Sudhir Mungantiwar said that he too had been threatened but said that despite bringing this to the home minister’s notice, no security had been provided. He also lamented that the response of the police to threats given on WhatsApp to political functionaries such as the CM’s aide Milind Narvekar was lacking in his case.

Meanwhile, the Sanatan Sanstha condemned the threats to Aaditya, and called for action against the accused. It also refuted the allegations made by Malik and food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal. “The allegations levelled against us are false and politically motivated,” said Chetan Rajhans, national spokesperson of Sanatan Sanstha.

(With inputs from Manish Pathak)