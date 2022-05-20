Mandir-masjid issues being raked up for 2024 elections: Saamana

Mumbai Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said on Friday that as the 2024 general elections were nearing, the issues around temples and mosques were being raked up.

Cautioning the political class, the editorial said that such communal tension can lead to a Sri Lanka-like situation in the country.

“Controversies over mandir-masjid and Aurangzeb’s tomb would never stop in the country because politicians use it as fodder. But what that fire leads to can be seen in our neighbouring country Sri Lanka. Religious issues cannot be used to triumph over inflation, famine, and economic crisis. Therefore, those fanning the mandir-masjid spark, must exercise caution. But currently, caution is disregarded,” the editorial said.

The editorial further claimed that the issue of Eidgah in Mathura and Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi should be resolved without any riots or communal tension.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of stoking the “mandir-masjid” issue with an eye on the 2024 general elections, saying that such issues were raked up to create religious tensions in the country.

“I think, the preparation for 2024 [elections] are on in such a way that all historic and religious places are being excavated to create tension in the country,” Raut said while speaking in New Delhi.

The Shiv Sena MP, however, underscored that this did not mean that issues such as the Kashi-Mathura temple are not important issues for Hindutva parties such as the Shiv Sena. But the Centre, he added, must speak on inflation and other such issues. “The Kashi-Mathura temple issue is important for us but sparking riots over the issue to contest polls must be avoided by both sides. We see what is happening in Sri Lanka. All the sides must tread carefully on such issues,” Raut said.

“Such issues must be resolved with consensus after the Ayodhya temple is being built. All the time is being wasted on what’s under the Taj Mahal and Jama Masjid. Nobody is talking about inflation, unemployment, and the economic situation in the country; Elections are contested on these issues,” Raut said.