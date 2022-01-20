Mangroves clean-up group’s drive in Navi Mumbai enters 75th week

What started as a small initiative by a 35-year-old Nerul resident during the lockdown with the help of four friends has gradually gained momentum with almost 1,500 people across Navi Mumbai joining as volunteers in various mangrove clean-up drives.

The group, Environment Life, started by Dharmesh Barai, is having their 75th Week of Mangroves Clean-up Drive on Saturday at Sarsole Jetty, Sector 6, Nerul. Till date, the team has removed more than 70 tons of trash from the mangroves in the previous 74 weeks.

Barai had shifted from Kamothe to Nerul in 2020 and in July, he happened to visit Shiv Temple at Karave jetty. “It was painful to see the sight of the mangroves around the temple littered with waste. That was when I decided that I, as a citizen, should do something to clear this. On August 15, 2020, along with Rohan Bhosale (22), Shriram Shankar (27), Aman Gupta (25) and Rahul Rahkar (25), I had the first mangrove clean-up drive,” Barai said.

Right from local citizen groups to NGOs to corporates, all have taken part in various drives in Navi Mumbai. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Mangrove Foundation took note of the initiatives and soon ward officers of the areas wherein the drives happened started joining them.

Deputy municipal commissioner, Babasaheb Rajale, too, joined the drives and also made sure that the corporation backed the initiative in all possible ways.

“The waste that are washed into Navi Mumbai by water most of the time come from other parts of MMR. None but humans are responsible for this, which is affecting biodiversity. People need to be more responsible in disposing of the waste. The initiative taken up by the soldiers of mangroves is helping the city a lot and people should enthusiastically come forward and do their bit. The corporation has been, and will, continue to give its whole support to the initiative,” Rajale said.

Barai added, “NMMC provided us with sacks to collect the waste and also picked them up from the place where we gather them, and then recycled them 100%. NMMC also provides us with gloves and the sanitary officer and ward officer of those areas would join us with other equipment required to segregate the waste.”

The biggest challenge in these drives faced by the volunteers is the risk of getting bitten by a snake and getting injuries from open syringes and broken bulbs. “We have spotted snakes many times but luckily none of us was ever bitten. Open syringes have injured many and NMMC provides us with TT shots,” Barai added.

From Nerul to Belapur, around 25 spots are regularly cleaned by the team. While some of the spots are littered by the public, places attached to the ocean get littered during each high tide and hence repeated cleaning is required there.

“The micro plastic waste like ketchup and shampoo packets are found immense in the drive. We have also found discarded sofa and bed. Medical waste including used syringes, medicine bottles, masks are the most that we find,” he added.