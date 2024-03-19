Mankhurd-Vashi arm of third Thane creek bridge to be ready by June

After the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), connectivity between Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and beyond is set to improve further as work on the third Thane creek bridge, also known as Vashi bridge, is nearing completion. While the Mumbai-Navi Mumbai arm is likely to be ready in June, work in the opposite direction will be completed in November. Navi Mumbai, India - March 18, 2024:Boost to Mumbai-Navi Mumbai connectivity - Thane Creek Bridge III at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 18, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The third Thane creek bridge on the Sion-Panvel highway is expected to give relief to motorists who experience traffic chaos on the existing bridge every day. Work is being undertaken under an engineering, procurement, construction mode with the contractor, L&T Limited. The ₹559-crore project began in 2020.

An official from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said, “About 73% of the project work has completed. A three-lane bridge between Mankhurd and Vashi is planned to be completed by June. Similarly, a three-lane bridge from Vashi to Mankhurd is proposed to be ready by November.”

The main span of the bridge is 1.84 km long with 1.25 km approach roads and a toll plaza, the official said. “There will be two bridges of three lanes each on both sides of the existing bridge which is of six lanes. With the new bridge, an additional six lanes will be added. Once it is completed, the total bridge width will be six lanes in each of the up and down directions.”

The MSRDC official said two lakh cars use the existing bridge every day. “The new bridge will provide seamless traffic movement on the busy road which will witness a further increase in the number of vehicles. Having additional lanes will offer a major relief in terms of traffic movement.”

Tirupati Kakade, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said the major bottleneck is from the Mumbai side and hence the start of the Mumbai-Navi Mumbai arm will immediately ease the congestion.

“From the Navi Mumbai side, there are bottlenecks during the morning and evening peak hours, during festivals and in case there are technical issues or an accident. Having a third bridge will provide us an alternative to shift traffic to the other lanes,” he added.

Welcoming the new bridge, Vijay Deshpande, a Kopar Khairane resident, who travels to his office in BKC daily, said, “The Sion-Panvel highway has been expanded with additional lanes, but there is a traffic bottleneck at the bridge due to fewer lanes.”

He added, “Also, even if there is a minor accident, there is a long queue of vehicles. That will not be an issue with additional lanes of the new bridge being available.”

Originally planned in 2012, the contract for the third Thane creek bridge was awarded to L&T in September 2018. The construction timeframe was 36 months with 48 months being the defects liability period. The start was, however, delayed due to the time taken for various environmental permissions which came in January 2020 through a Bombay high court order. The Covid-19 pandemic further delayed the project which finally began on October 29, 2020. The bridge is planned to have a lifespan of 100 years.

The three bridges

The first bridge of two lanes was constructed in 1973 to connect Mumbai with Navi Mumbai. As it soon turned into a dilapidated state, a second bridge was built in 1997. The decision to construct a third bridge was taken in 2012 as traffic increased while the first bridge had to be closed due to its worsening condition.