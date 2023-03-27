Mumbai: The state government on Friday selected Larsen and Toubro to construct the Manora MLA hostel at Nariman Point. However, the cost of the project has shot up from ₹853 crore to ₹1,266 crore in five years following a delay in the construction. Initially, the Public Works Department (PWD) had estimated the cost at ₹600 crore. Manora MLA hostel redevelopment cost escalates to ₹ 1,266 crore

The decision was taken in a meeting on Friday in the presence of legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil.

Shashi Prabhu, the architect appointed for the project, said, “The cost was estimated to be ₹853 crore in 2018 and now it has increased to ₹1,266 crore. We have also calculated escalation for the next four years.”

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project will be conducted on April 24.

Two companies had filed the technical bid for the project: Larsen and Toubro and Shapoorji Pallonji. However, Shapoorji Pallonji did not submit financial bids, said a PWD officer.

The state government has already spent around ₹100 crore in rent for legislators. As many as 130 of them have been given one room in Akashwani MLA hostel and Old Vidhan Bhavan MLA hostel and they are being paid ₹50,000 a month. The rest of the legislators get ₹1 lakh per month.

Built between 1990 and 1994, the Manora hostel consisted of four towers with 303 rooms. But due to extremely poor construction, plaster started falling off and one tower, D wing, was declared unfit for human inhabitation. The state legislature then decided to pull down all the four towers.

Since the PWD was not equipped to handle the reconstruction, the work was given to the National Building Construction Company, a Central government enterprise. In May 2021, a global tender was issued for the proposed hostel. However, the work did not progress and it was again handed over to the PWD. There was a Bhoomi poojan done earlier in 2019.

The redeveloped Manora hostel is proposed to accommodate 289 MLAs and 78 MLCs, officials said. Each legislator will be given a one-BHK flat admeasuring 600 square feet. There will be an extra 400 square feet area with a dormitory accommodation for the accompanying visitors. The total built-up area of the new hostel will be approximately 7.75 lakh square feet, and the site will also be connected to Colaba-SEEPZ Metro 3.

Mumbai had four MLA hostels—Akashwani, Majestic, Old Vidhan Bhavan and Manora. Now Manora is completely razed while Majestic is undergoing repairs. The makeover ceremony for Majestic MLA hostel was held on Saturday.

Earlier, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) was the planning authority of the area when permission for the reconstruction was given. The area has now been handed over to the BMC. Prabhu said that the BMC officers were told to sanction the proposal immediately. He said that fresh environmental permissions will have to be taken.