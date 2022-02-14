Maratha quota protests back: Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje announces hunger strike

MUMBAI Rajya Sabha MP and Maratha leader Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje on Monday announced that he is reviving his statewide agitation for reservations and other concessions by going on an indefinite hunger strike in the state capital starting February 26. The 51-year-old Sambhajiraje – the 13th direct descendant of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – said he condemns the failure of the state government to keep its promises made to the community.

In addition to the hunger strike, Sambhajiraje, who spearheaded the community’s agitation for a decade, said he will revive statewide protests if the community’s demands are not met. In May 2021, the Supreme Court had struck down the state’s proposal for Maratha reservation in government jobs and in the education sector.

The independent lawmaker, who has been associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and is currently a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleged at a press conference in the city that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government failed to fulfil any of the six assurances given to the community. He said that the central government too needed to make a constitutional amendment to remove the percentage cap on reservation, but it wasn’t done.

Maratha community outfits had withdrawn their protests in June 2021 after the state government assured them their demands will be met in a time-bound manner, soon after the SC decision. The five-judge SC bench had termed Maharashtra’s Maratha reservation law unconstitutional, and had quashed it on various grounds, including the breach of the 50% cap of reservation ordered by the apex court earlier. The Maharashtra government has filed a review petition.

Other Maratha outfits and community members are likely to join the agitation to support Sambhajiraje. “Though Sambhajiraje has appealed us to not resort to agitation, we will join the protest,” said Virendra Pawar, Mumbai coordinator of the Maratha Kranti Morcha. “It is a matter of pride for us. Anger is brewing among community members, and it will reflect during the hunger strike.” Pawar was among the chief organisers of the statewide agitation for over two years.

Sambhajiraje said on Monday that the state government failed to appoint a committee to collect data related to the social backwardness of Marathas, as recommended by Dilip Bhosale committee appointed by the government. “The state government has not hired Maratha applicants who had cleared the recruitment process before the Maratha quota was stayed in September 2020,” he said, adding, “The state government has not given adequate monetary allocation to Sarthi, the institute working for the welfare of the community. The sub-centres too have not been set up. The state government had assured to inaugurate 14 student hostels on August 15, 2021, but barring one, no hostel has started functioning.”

The MP said the state government has not held meetings of the sub-committee appointed to take up Maratha community issues, nor has it made progress over the review petition it filed in the top court. He said that the other community leaders or workers have been requested to not join the hunger strike, but if they joined spontaneously, he will not stop them.

According to an official from the general administration department, the cabinet sub-committee of ministers will “soon speak to Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje and convince him to not begin the strike.”

The official said, “The meeting with either the MP or a delegation of Maratha outfits will soon be convened. The state government has taken certain steps as per the assurances and we will apprise about them during the meeting with the community leaders.”

