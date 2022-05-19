Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale sent to 14-day jail over anti-Pawar FB post
Thane: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested on May 14 on the charge that a Facebook post defamed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a Thane court on Wednesday. Chitale has moved for bail but her application is kept reserved by the court as the Thane police say the matter is important and is not submitted yet, the court said.
The bail will be heard by the court, on Thursday or the day after. The crime branch in the meantime has not found any information on advocate Nitin Bhave who wrote the lines Chitale had shared.
An officer from the crime branch said, “Chitale was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. We have recorded her statement and the investigation from her side is completed and she doesn’t know who Bhave is, or who had worded the post. Further, the technical investigation is going on for which our team, as well as the cyber team, is working on it.”
The officer added that the post is an old one from 2020 but they are not sure how and where she got it from. He added, “Chitale has deleted all her messages, we will send her devices to the forensic lab to retrieve the messages.”
Police teams from different stations in Pune and Mumbai visited the Thane crime branch on Wednesday to get the details of the case, told officials.
Crime branch Unit 1 senior police inspector A Deshmukh informed, “Chitale was taken for a medical check-up to JJ hospital for further procedure, she claimed that she has had seizures for more than 8 years. According to medical reports, she is completely fine and sent to Thane jail.”
Chitale was sent to police custody till May 18 on Sunday, following which the police on Monday took her to her Navi Mumbai residence and seized her laptop and mobile phone for further investigation.
Meanwhile, the Thane crime branch on Wednesday took custody of Nikhil Bhamre who was arrested by the Nashik police for posting humiliating messages against Pawar on his social media handle. He is a resident of Pingalwade in Nashik and was booked under sections 505, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Naupada police station. He was arrested by Nashik police and now the Thane crime branch has taken his custody. On Thursday, the team will produce him in the Thane court.
-
Ludhiana: 2 women among 4 held with drugs
Four people, including two women, were arrested with drugs in separate cases. Haibowal police nabbed two women with nine-gram smack and 90-gram charas. The accused have been identified as Kiran Bala of Sant Vihar in Haibowal Kalan and Meenikshi of Basti Jodhewal. Investigating officer Kuldeep Singh of Haibowal police station said that the accused are related and habitual offenders. Kiran is already facing five cases and Meenaksi two cases of drug peddling.
-
Land allotted to firms cancelled for failing to pay dues in Noida
According to officials, the MMR Group is developing a residential and commercial project on five acres of land in Sector 52. The authority had allotted the developer this land in 2010-11. “Despite repeated notices, the MMR Group failed to clear land dues amounting to ₹880 crore on time so we had to cancel the allotment. Now, further action will be taken as per the law,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority, said.
-
Delhi Police nabs drug trafficker with 5 kg heroin
Acting on a tip-off, the special cell of Delhi police arrested an active member of international narcotic drugs syndicate from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, when he was on way to supply the consignment to different parts of Delhi. Rajiv Ranjan Singh, the DCP (special cell), said that the police have busted an inter-state drug cartel, by arresting 47-year-old Rajesh Gupta of Kaptanganj in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh on May 9.
-
Bail in UAPA case: Every second in detention violates rights, says Delhi court
New Delhi: Saying that every millisecond of detention interferes with the right of an accused, a Delhi court has granted interim bail to a man, booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), after police failed to produce requisite documents. “In my considered opinion, every millisecond of unnecessary detention makes a substantial difference and tantamount to an unwarranted interference with the rights of the accused,” the court said in an order of May 17.
-
Delhi: Man shot dead in Darya Ganj
A 52-year-old man, owner of a workshop in Central Delhi's Daryaganj, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on Tuesday night. Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that the victim has been identified as resident of Pataudi House in Daryaganj, Moinuddin Qureshi. When police reached the spot, they were informed by the motor workshop employee Kamal Ahmad that the owner has been shot at. “The murder is being investigated from all angles,” Chauhan said.
