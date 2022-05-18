Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale sent to jail for 14 days over Facebook post
THANE: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested on May 14 on the charge that a Facebook post a day earlier defamed Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a Thane court on Wednesday. Chitale, who has acted in Marathi serials, shared a verse in Marathi, purportedly penned by advocate Nitin Bhave, that verse allegedly made personal attacks on Pawar’s health and demeanour.
In her post, Chitale credited “advocate Nitin Bhave” for the eight-line verse that contained phrases such as “hell is waiting” and “you hate Brahmins”, allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena and Congress. The actor’s post was criticised by the ruling parties as well as opposition leaders.
A crime branch officer associated with the investigation said they haven’t been able to trace the lawyer who is said to have written the verse. “We have taken her statement and the investigation from her side is completed… She doesn’t know who Bhave, who wrote this poem, is,” the officer said..
Chitale is expected to move a bail application in a day or so.
The officer said the cyber team was working to ascertain the identity of the person who wrote the poem also.
Railway employee crushed by train in Greater Noida: Police
A railway employee died on duty after Sunil Kumar Verma (33) was allegedly run over by a train in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said. Sunil Kumar Verma (33) was working on the rail track segment near Dadri when the incident involving the Ranchi Garib Rath Express train occurred around 10.30 am, they added.
Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons: Sources
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday resigned citing personal reasons, sources said. He has sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.
DGCA team to visit Shirdi airport May-end, night landing facility to start soon
A team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will be visiting Shirdi airport to inspect the night landing facility in the last week of May. Tejas Suryanvanshi, a frequent flyer from Chennai, shared his view on social media, “Night landing facility at Shirdi will be a major boost as many flyers can reach early morning to Shirdi and after taking blessings from Shirdi Sai Baba one can book a return flight early.”
Punjab CM gives in to farmers’ demand on advancing paddy sowing
The Punjab government on Wednesday partially accepted the demands raised by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha by agreeing to advance the paddy transplantation in three phases beginning June 7. Mann said he would take up the issue of purchasing premium variety aromatic basmati with the Centre and take a decision accordingly. He said that the government would also take a call on the purchase of maize by state agencies shortly.
DK Shivakumar on panchayat elections: 'Can we call ourselves a democracy...'
The Supreme Court last Tuesday ordered that all states and union territories must hold pending elections to their local bodies before May 20 while hearing a case pertaining to Madhya Pradesh. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's local municipal corporation responsible for the administration of the city, has been functioning without an elected council ever since September 2020 after its term expired.
