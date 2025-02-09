MUMBAI: Tragically, it took a life to drive change but citizens in Marol Maroshi have finally got the attention of the civic and traffic authorities. After three days of discussion and negotiations with representatives of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Traffic Police, as well as the local MLA, the Marol Citizens’ Welfare Association (MCWA) presented several actionable solutions to help ease the traffic gridlock on the Marol Maroshi Road, a busy arterial road in Marol, Andheri East. Marol citizens take traffic troubles head-on

The big win at the meeting on Thursday was an undertaking that two traffic signals would be installed in the locality. The civic authorities also said they would consider relocating hawkers that have encroached on both sides of the road, forcing pedestrians onto the street. This, in turn, has compounded the traffic chaos here.

“During peak hour, it takes an incredible 30 minutes to an hour to navigate the 1-km stretch near Marol Naka,” said Satnaam Singh, chairman of the MCWA. “Last July, an ambulance with a heart patient heading to Seven Hills Hospital nearby was stuck in traffic for over 40 minutes. The patient died on the way as the ambulance could not reach the hospital in time. After that, we ramped up our efforts.”

Marol Maroshi Road stretches from Marol Naka upto Maroshi Naka. With three hospitals in the area, schools, churches, the MIDC industrial area, one of the busiest metro stations nearby, and the international airport not far away, traffic has grown exponentially and has become impossible to navigate.

Last year, citizens took shifts to direct traffic on the road for a few months till October. After that, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) posted Home Guards to manage the traffic. Although this helped, traffic congestion remained a huge challenge.

One of the big problems, citizens say, is the hawker menace. “They have simply usurped the pavement. We had got footpaths built here but they have been blocked by hawkers selling fruits and vegetables,” said Singh.

Another Marol resident, Monish Bhawale, said, “The hawkers have erected stalls with bamboo sheds and overhead tarpaulin. People buy their groceries here. People also park their cars and bikes here, in spite of the no-parking signs.”

Growing increasingly frustrated, the MCWA began to forward complaints from residents to the local authorities. Eventually, they secured 2,500 letters of support on traffic issues, to build pressure on the local authorities.

“Our efforts have paid off as the MCWA held three meetings with assistant municipal commissioner Manish Valanju of the BMC’s K-West ward; the officials responsible for encroachments, markets, licences, the city police, traffic police, BEST and local MLA Murji Patel. We discussed our issues for a few days and finally, on Thursday, arrived at a solution.”

Citizens have suggested that the hawkers be shifted temporarily to the BMC’s Hydraulic Warehouse opposite Bhavani Nagar, further up the road, freeing up the footpath for pedestrians. “The warehouse is a part of a BMC property, where equipment and other items are stored,” said Valanju. “We will need at least a week to check with senior officials to see if it is possible to shift the hawkers there, even temporarily, as the hawker policy is currently sub-judice.”

Another big step taken was the approval of traffic signals at the Vijaynagar and ICICI junctions by the RTO, a move that will streamline traffic regulation, and hopefully ease the gridlock on the Marol Maroshi Road. Valanju confirmed that the BMC would be install the signals.

However, citizens say they will heave a sigh of relief only after the authorities take action on-ground. “Action against the hawkers is taken only once a month. The hawkers flee and return after the authorities leave. Also, there are no-parking signs but they are not enforced. Besides, the road also needs to be widened. There is a lot that needs to be done. I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” said Bhawale.

