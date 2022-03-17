Massive fire breaks out in Navy Mumbai’s Khargar hill

NAVI MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out in Navy Mumbai’s Kharghar hill on Wednesday night, police said adding that two fire tenders and a water tanker have rushed to the spot.

“There is no way the fire tenders can reach the top and hence the vehicles are trying to douse the fire from the road near Golf course. The fire on the top of the hill will get doused by its own,” a police officer from Kharghar police station said.

A Kharghar corporator and president of the Kharghar colony forum, Leena Garad said, “I have seen this kind of fire on hill for the last 13 years. Nobody could stop it despite repeated requests to forest and Cidco authorities because the jurisdiction of the departments has not been marked properly. The only solution to avoid this fire is to chop off the dry grass after monsoon which no one does and some miscreant makes way by putting a small fire in the grass which then spreads rapidly across the hill.”

