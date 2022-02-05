Matheran toy train work to be completed by year-end

MUMBAI: Two years after the toy train services were suspended due to the destruction made by cyclone Nisarga in 2020, the reconstruction work on the popular Neral-Matheran toy train route is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. According to railway officials, the toy train services will likely commence next year.

Central Railway, which is undertaking construction work, will build bridges on the 21 km railway section between Neral and Matheran in 2022.

The CR is undertaking measures like strengthening the railway tracks by installing concrete sleepers and installing barriers on the 1.5 km stretch of the track that goes along a valley, officials said.

With the up-gradation of the railway lines on the route, the estimated travel time between Neral and Matheran is likely to reduce by 30 minutes. Presently, it takes nearly 2.5 hours to cover the distance by toy train.

In the union budget of 2022-2023, ₹5 crore has been allocated for the work on the Neral-Matheran route.

“The work is in advance stages and we are making sure that in future heavy rainfall or landslide does not lead to severe impact on the toy train services,” said a senior Central Railway official.

Toy train services are presently operational between Aman Lodge and Matheran railway station.

Matheran in Raigad district is a popular hill station for people in Mumbai. It can be approached either by road or by train for which the toy train is operated from Neral station on Mumbai-Karjat route. The travel travels through a picturesque route as the hill station lies in the Sahyadri mountain ranges.

Following multiple derailments, CR had introduced a new inter-railway communication system for the toy train. Optical fibre communication was introduced on the entire 21 km railway stretch and placed parallel to the tracks to improve the communication network between motorman, guard of the toy train and railway station masters.