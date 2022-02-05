Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Matheran toy train work to be completed by year-end
mumbai news

Matheran toy train work to be completed by year-end

MUMBAI: Two years after the toy train services were suspended due to the destruction made by cyclone Nisarga in 2020, the reconstruction work on the popular Neral-Matheran toy train route is expected to be completed by the end of 2022
Central Railway, which is undertaking construction work, will build bridges on the 21 km railway section between Neral and Matheran in 2022. (Hindustan Times)
Central Railway, which is undertaking construction work, will build bridges on the 21 km railway section between Neral and Matheran in 2022. (Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 09:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAroosa Ahmed

MUMBAI: Two years after the toy train services were suspended due to the destruction made by cyclone Nisarga in 2020, the reconstruction work on the popular Neral-Matheran toy train route is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. According to railway officials, the toy train services will likely commence next year.

Central Railway, which is undertaking construction work, will build bridges on the 21 km railway section between Neral and Matheran in 2022.

The CR is undertaking measures like strengthening the railway tracks by installing concrete sleepers and installing barriers on the 1.5 km stretch of the track that goes along a valley, officials said.

With the up-gradation of the railway lines on the route, the estimated travel time between Neral and Matheran is likely to reduce by 30 minutes. Presently, it takes nearly 2.5 hours to cover the distance by toy train.

In the union budget of 2022-2023, 5 crore has been allocated for the work on the Neral-Matheran route.

“The work is in advance stages and we are making sure that in future heavy rainfall or landslide does not lead to severe impact on the toy train services,” said a senior Central Railway official.

Toy train services are presently operational between Aman Lodge and Matheran railway station.

Matheran in Raigad district is a popular hill station for people in Mumbai. It can be approached either by road or by train for which the toy train is operated from Neral station on Mumbai-Karjat route. The travel travels through a picturesque route as the hill station lies in the Sahyadri mountain ranges.

Following multiple derailments, CR had introduced a new inter-railway communication system for the toy train. Optical fibre communication was introduced on the entire 21 km railway stretch and placed parallel to the tracks to improve the communication network between motorman, guard of the toy train and railway station masters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out