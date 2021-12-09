Mayor files FIR against BJP MLA

Mumbai The Mumbai police on Wednesday night registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar on the complaint of city’s mayor Kishori Pednekar for allegedly passing objectionable remarks against her during a press conference on November 30.

The police have booked Shelar under Sections 354A (Sexual harassment) and 509 (words, sound or gesture, or exhibition of any object, intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code. A senior police officer confirmed the development.

On Twitter, Shelar termed the development as “manipulation of facts” and said that it is an outcome of pressure by ruling party elements to foist false cases against him.

On November 30, a fire broke out after a gas cylinder exploded at BDD chawl number 03, Kamgar Vasahat, on Ganpatrao Jadhav Marg in Worli.

Post the tragedy, Shelar, while addressing a press conference on December 4, slammed the mayor for visiting the site nearly 72-hours after the incident. Shelar allegedly remarked, “Where were you (the mayor) sleeping for these many hours?”

Pednekar took exception to his mention of the word ‘sleeping’. In her letter to state home minister Dilip Walse Patil, she wrote, “The mayor of Mumbai is the first citizen and it is a very important post. The term used to describe me as a woman mayor is objectionable.”

The letter stated that Shelar’s remark insulted not only Pednekar but other women as well.

Hours before the FIR was filed Shelar on Wednesday night tweeted the letter his lawyer has written to Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

Shelar tweeted, “I wrote to Mumbai Police CP Shri Hemant Nagrale ji to protest manipulation of facts & against pressure by ruling party elements to foist false case against me !”

Shelar’s advocate Usha Andewar’s letter to police commissioner stated, “My clients’ political opponents presently ruling the Maharashtra government are blowing up his statement disproportionately by turning, twisting and distorting the plain meaning and understanding of language and words used in Marathi by him. My client denies that he has made any derogatory words in any form. The same is the brainstorm and imagination of the ruling party to implicate my client falsely. The press release itself is very clear and self-explanatory.”

Earlier, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) had also taken the suo moto cognizance of the matter and had asked Mumbai police commissioner to submit a factual report about the alleged objectionable remark passed by Shelar about Pednekar.

Responding to the matter, the BJP earlier had issued a statement that the party has filed a complaint with the Mumbai police as a few people having links with the Shiv Sena morphed Shelar’s video and deliberately insulted Pednekar in the process.