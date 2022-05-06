Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

MBA grad arrested for molesting British national

The police said that the woman had gone to the pub with her husband and the incident took place at about 11:30 pm when she went to the washroom
The Bandra police has booked him under sections like 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman intending to outrage her modesty) and other sections (HT File)
Published on May 06, 2022 07:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai A 32-year-old MBA graduate was arrested for allegedly molesting a 35-year-old British national at a pub at Hill Road on Thursday.

The police said that the woman had gone to the pub with her husband and the incident took place at about 11:30 pm when she went to the washroom.

The officers said that the accused, identified as Ghanashyam Yadav, 32, initially misbehaved with the woman, but backed off after she warned him. Later, he again misbehaved with her and followed her to the washroom. Understanding his motive, she called for help and the patrons of the bar caught and handed him to the police.

The Bandra police has booked him under sections like 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman intending to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Friday, the accused was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court at Bandra and remanded to judicial custody. The police said that Yadav is unemployed and the woman and her husband work in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

