MBA grad arrested for molesting British national
Mumbai A 32-year-old MBA graduate was arrested for allegedly molesting a 35-year-old British national at a pub at Hill Road on Thursday.
The police said that the woman had gone to the pub with her husband and the incident took place at about 11:30 pm when she went to the washroom.
The officers said that the accused, identified as Ghanashyam Yadav, 32, initially misbehaved with the woman, but backed off after she warned him. Later, he again misbehaved with her and followed her to the washroom. Understanding his motive, she called for help and the patrons of the bar caught and handed him to the police.
The Bandra police has booked him under sections like 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman intending to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
On Friday, the accused was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court at Bandra and remanded to judicial custody. The police said that Yadav is unemployed and the woman and her husband work in Bandra-Kurla Complex.
-
Kalyan resident group organises tankers for water-hit Biwalwadi village
For seventy families struggling with water scarcity in Biwalwadi village, Kasara Ghat, Shahpur Taluka, help from a Kalyan-based resident group came as a major relief. The villagers used to travel long distances in search of water on a daily basis. The Mi Kalyankar, Mi Kalyankar, made provision for regular tankers to be sent to these villagers. Mi Kalyankar took the issue to social media and asked for help from people across Kalyan.
-
Navi Mumbai residents demand more security on Palm Beach Road
Residents have raised a demand to beef up security on the Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai following multiple accidents and illegal activities occurring on the 10km stretch. Even though the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation officials claimed that the road has adequate CCTV cameras, residents say the service roads and mangrove areas continue to remain unmonitored. The dangers posed by the road and even the service roads were highlighted by a Mumbai-based cyclist group.
-
23 lakh vehicles for 22 lakh population in Thane: RTO
Thane city has a population of 22 lakh but the vehicle population has increased to more than 23 lakh, according to the Regional Transport Office records. The 23 lakh vehicles include 1.34 lakh two-wheelers. From among the overall 23 lakh vehicles, around 15 lakh are registered within Thane RTO. Among these, 1.07 lakh were registered in 2019. However, due to the pandemic, only 71,098 vehicles were registered in 2020.
-
Court orders framing of charges against Tahir Hussain in a Delhi riots case
Describing a riotous incident during the February 2020 northeast Delhi communal violence as a 'well-hatched conspiracy,' a Delhi court on Friday ordered farming of arson, rioting and other charges against six accused, including former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, in connection with the incident. Citing testimony from the one of the witnesses, Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat described Hussain as 'not only a mere conspirator but also an active rioter.'
-
Fraudster dupes two friends of principal I-T commissioner
Police have registered an offence based on a complaint lodged by the principal commissioner of income tax (I-T), alleging that a fraudster hacked into Shukla's WhatsApp account and demanded money from several of his friends, colleagues and relatives, saying the I-T officer was in dire need of money. Two of his friends even transferred ₹50,000 each to the fraudster, he said.
