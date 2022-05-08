MBBS students await results to begin internships, MUHS gives May-end deadline
Mumbai: Weeks after completion of their exams, the final year MBBS students are still awaiting results in order to be eligible to start their internships in hospitals attached to their respective institutes.
While students are worried that this delay will cost them their academic time, officials from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) assure that the results should be announced by the end of this month.
“Our theory exams ended on April 16 and practical sessions on April 30, results should have been released by now. This delay will eventually affect us because next year the PG entrance exam will be held earlier in the year, whereas we will become eligible only post May-June once the 12-month period ends,” said a final-year MBBS student on condition of anonymity.
A senior official from MUHS said that the process of assessment is currently going on. “We are hoping that by the end of May, the results should be out, as the evaluation is currently going on. If the same pace continues, the results will be processed sooner. We have also pushed all the teachers to speed up the evaluations and practical exams to ensure early results,” said the official.
Currently, there are a total of 7,270 undergraduate medical seats across government medical (GMCs) and private medical colleges in the state of Maharashtra. All of these students will opt for an internship after completion of their final year of MBBS, which is compulsory for them to receive their degree as well as to be eligible to apply for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for postgraduate/specialised courses (NEET-PG).
“It’s already been three weeks since the theory papers ended, so how are papers not checked yet? Practical exams are marked on the spot which has to be added to theory for results, so that shouldn’t take long,” said Sudha Shenoy, parent, and activist.
She added that this delay will not only eat into students’ academic time but also delay the process for the next academic year, especially for those opting for post-graduation.
At present, NEET-PG 2022 aspirants are up in arms against the central exam conducting agency, demanding that the exam be postponed this year. Several students finished their internships recently (May 6) and the exam is scheduled to take place on May 19, leaving them very little time to prepare for the entrance exam.
Experts feel the delay in starting an internship programme this year will leave the current batch with a similar, or worse fate next year.
“NEET-PG exam is held in the month of March-April, and without completion of 12-months of internship, a student is not eligible for the exam. Authorities need to understand the predicament of students and work things out,” added Shenoy.
While the students are worried about the delay in starting their compulsory internships, they also fear the lack of interns in hospitals might affect day to day work. However, officials said no such effect will be seen in hospitals immediately. “As of now, no work is being affected. We are expecting students to join soon,” said Dr Shailesh Mohite, dean, Dr R N Cooper Hospital, Andheri.
-
3 dead and 32 injured in bus accident at Ghonse ghat
Raigad: Three passengers died and 32 were injured after a private traveller bus fell off the road at Ghonse ghat in Mhasla taluka of Raigad district on Sunday morning. Out of the injured, 18 were taken to Mhasla rural hospital and 14 were sent to Mangaon for treatment. Locals and the police team reached the spot for rescue operations.
-
Punjab speaker Sandhwan hails Ludhiana’s textile industry
Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presided over the national conference of buyers and sellers 'Stitches and Hues' held at a local marriage place on Ferozepur Road on Sunday. The exhibition was organised by the Apparel Manufacturing Association of Ludhiana. Additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba and Ludhiana central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi were also present on the occasion. Sandhwan said textiles and knitwear is a very challenging and dynamic industry.
-
Khalistan flags hung at HP assembly gate, SIT formed
Khalistan flags were found tied to the main gate and separatist slogans scrawled on the boundary walls of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly complex near Dharamshala on Sunday morning. Banned pro-Khalistan outfit, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), has claimed responsibility for the act. Founder of the organisation, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that the outfit will announce the date for the Khalistan referendum at Paonta Sahib on June 6 on the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star.
-
UP STF busts job racket, arrests kingpin
Uttar Pradesh Special Task force claimed to have unearthed a gang of fraudsters after the arrest of its kingpin from Lucknow's Vibhuti Khand area here on Sunday, said senior police officials. The officials said six people had turned up against the accused from Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi and Lucknow districts from whom the accused had fraudulently taken over ₹66 lakh in the past few months.
-
20-year-old woman found dead in Swaraj Express washroom
Mumbai: The body of a 20-year-old woman with a cloth tied around her neck was found inside the washroom of Swaraj Express at Dahanu Road railway station in Palghar on Sunday afternoon, said senior Government Railway Police, PI Naresh Randhir. The woman has been identified as Aarti Kumar from Bihar. She was travelling in the train, which had departed from Bandra terminus and was heading to Vaishno Devi Katra.
