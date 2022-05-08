MBBS students await results to begin internships, MUHS gives May-end deadline

Mumbai: Weeks after completion of their exams, the final year MBBS students are still awaiting results in order to be eligible to start their internships in hospitals attached to their respective institutes.

While students are worried that this delay will cost them their academic time, officials from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) assure that the results should be announced by the end of this month.

“Our theory exams ended on April 16 and practical sessions on April 30, results should have been released by now. This delay will eventually affect us because next year the PG entrance exam will be held earlier in the year, whereas we will become eligible only post May-June once the 12-month period ends,” said a final-year MBBS student on condition of anonymity.

A senior official from MUHS said that the process of assessment is currently going on. “We are hoping that by the end of May, the results should be out, as the evaluation is currently going on. If the same pace continues, the results will be processed sooner. We have also pushed all the teachers to speed up the evaluations and practical exams to ensure early results,” said the official.

Currently, there are a total of 7,270 undergraduate medical seats across government medical (GMCs) and private medical colleges in the state of Maharashtra. All of these students will opt for an internship after completion of their final year of MBBS, which is compulsory for them to receive their degree as well as to be eligible to apply for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for postgraduate/specialised courses (NEET-PG).

“It’s already been three weeks since the theory papers ended, so how are papers not checked yet? Practical exams are marked on the spot which has to be added to theory for results, so that shouldn’t take long,” said Sudha Shenoy, parent, and activist.

She added that this delay will not only eat into students’ academic time but also delay the process for the next academic year, especially for those opting for post-graduation.

At present, NEET-PG 2022 aspirants are up in arms against the central exam conducting agency, demanding that the exam be postponed this year. Several students finished their internships recently (May 6) and the exam is scheduled to take place on May 19, leaving them very little time to prepare for the entrance exam.

Experts feel the delay in starting an internship programme this year will leave the current batch with a similar, or worse fate next year.

“NEET-PG exam is held in the month of March-April, and without completion of 12-months of internship, a student is not eligible for the exam. Authorities need to understand the predicament of students and work things out,” added Shenoy.

While the students are worried about the delay in starting their compulsory internships, they also fear the lack of interns in hospitals might affect day to day work. However, officials said no such effect will be seen in hospitals immediately. “As of now, no work is being affected. We are expecting students to join soon,” said Dr Shailesh Mohite, dean, Dr R N Cooper Hospital, Andheri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON