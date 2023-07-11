Traffic congestion at two major junctions in Thane eased:TMC

THANE: The congestion caused by heavy vehicles at Kapurbawdi and Majiwada junctions has reduced due to measures undertaken by the Thane traffic police and Thane Municipal Corporation claimed the civic body chief Abhijit Bangar.

“Similarly, more such measures will be implemented in the coming days at several places to manage the traffic situation in the city,” said the IAS officer hand-picked by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to improve infrastructure and transportation in Thane city.

Majiwada junction is one of the two major junctions in Thane where multiple roads connect. The other is Teen Hath Naka. At Majiwada, the Eastern Express Highway connects with Ghodbunder Road, and Bhiwandi Bypass going to Nasik. Freight traffic from JNPT, Pune, Nashik via Thane passes through Mumbra Bypass and Ghodbunder Road to reach Mumbai or Ahmedabad via Majiwada junction. In addition to these, traffic arrives at the junction from Thane city and two internal roads.

Heavy vehicles moving in from Bhiwandi-Nasik Bypass and moving towards Ghodbunder Road have been taking a right turn which virtually a U-turn under the Majiwada flyover. But, now this right turn has been moved to the next flyover at Cadbury junction. Due to this change, the pressure of heavy vehicles at Majiwada Junction has reduced dramatically.

With this heavy and light vehicles coming to Thane from Bhiwandi Bypass are segregated before Majiwada flyover. Installation of a height barrier allows heavy vehicles to pass over the Majiwada flyover and take a right turn under the Cadbury junction flyover. Heavy vehicles have started moving towards Ghodbunder Road by using the right turn. Hence, the congestion of heavy vehicles passing down Majiwada junction has been eliminated and minimize the criss-cross traffic movement has been streamlined in a circular manner at these two junctions.

“It has been more than a month now since the traffic was diverted through. Traffic under the bridge has been smooth. These changes have succeeded in making the traffic under the Majiwada and Kapurbavadi flyovers bridges completely free of heavy vehicles,” said Bangar.

After its implementation, Bangar also asked officials to paint zebra crossings, lane markings, grid markings at the junction under the bridge.

A traffic constable at Majiwada junction, who did not wish to be named said, “Recently the traffic jam at this junction has reduced to some extent which is further helping to keep the traffic movement on roads connecting this junction easy.”

Controlled authorized parking :

Anti-social elements are rampant in the open spaces under the flyover at Kapurbawadi and Majiwada junctions. There are lumpen elements indulging in unauthorized parking . To prevent this, dirty, unsanitary areas will be cleared and controlled authorized parking will be established there. The tender process has been initiated by the TMC.