Medical store owner cheated by frauds selling fake healthcare franchise

MUMBAI: The Wadala Truck Terminus (TT) police have registered a case against unknown frauds for cheating a medical store owner of ₹2 lakh by posing as representatives of a healthcare platform and selling fake franchises.

The frauds sent an agreement on a bond paper and duped the owner by asking him to pay the franchise charges, refundable deposits, transport, medicine charges etc. The complainant, Kamlesh Jain, 27, owner of RVN Healthcare in Wadala, was surfing the internet when he saw an advertisement offering a franchise of Tata 1mg (a healthcare platform).

“When he got in touch with the advertisers, they told him they would get back to him. Later she told him he was selected for the area as a franchise. She then sent him an agreement on his email on a bond paper of ₹1,000 and asked him to deposit ₹15,000 to complete the process. He paid the money via UPI,” said a police officer.

Three days later, he received a call from the advertisers who asked him to send ₹86,800 saying that it was refundable, and Jain paid them. The advertisers again called and asked to send ₹98,920 for GST and other amounts which is also refundable.

“Jain again got a call and this this time they asked him to send ₹1,49,800 as transport and material charges. However, the complainant told them to send refundable amounts sent by him earlier. They sent some cheques to Jain, however upon seeing the cheque, he sensed some foul play and approached his neighbour, a lawyer. The lawyer told him that he was being cheated and asked him to approach the police,” said the police officer.

A case was then registered against the unknown accused under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.

The police officials said that Tata 1mg has already warned the public and medical store owners that people posing as Tata 1mg executives are taking money for giving discounts, franchises and premium memberships and warned them not to share personal details online.