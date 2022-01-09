Medical students react to SC decision on NEET

Mumbai: The Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to permit reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories in the all-India quota (AIQ) seats for undergraduate and postgraduate medical admissions invited mixed reactions from medical aspirants.

Students and parents took to social media to share their displeasure at open category seats converted into “new quota” seats.

“We waited four months, which ate into more than half the academic time, only to be told that more seats will go under reservation quotas. What’s the use of merit when nearly 65% seats are reserved for minorities,” asked 18-year-old Sheena Mewani, an Under Graduate medical aspirant.

“The worst-hit will be UG medical aspirants from states that have very few government medical colleges because these are students who depend on AIQ seats to be eligible for admissions to government institutes in other states. With 37% fewer seats at their disposal, the authorities are giving little chance to students who deserve a seat based on merit,” said Sudha Shenoy, the parent of a undergraduate medical student.

AIQ rounds are conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in order to fill up 15% seats in government and private medical institutes and 50% seats in government and private post graduate (PG) medical institutes. The remaining seats are filled by the states. Other reserved categories include Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Disabilities.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021 exam was held in September and its results were announced on November 1. The NEET-PG exam, which is usually held in January was delayed indefinitely last year due to increasing cases of Covid-19 registered across the country. It was finally conducted in September 2021, but admissions were stayed by the Supreme Court as it was hearing a series of petitions filed by students questioning the validity of the implementation of EWS and OBC quota in all India quota (AIQ) seats. With the SC decision finally coming through, admission registration will finally kick off after a four-month of delay.

The Central government released a notification on July 29, 2021, to include both EWS and OBC quotas in the AIQ seats. On December 18, MCC notified its decision to conduct four rounds of admissions to fill up AIQ seats, and do way with the process of surrendering vacant seats to respective states for inclusion under the state quota.

“Most of us were hopeful of the extra reservation being dropped from admission this year, but the court ruling is otherwise. The only good news is that admissions will finally begin. Our fight for merit-based admissions to professional courses will continue,” said Aditya More (18), another UG medical aspirant.

While MCC is yet to release admissions schedule for AIQ rounds, the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has already started pre-admission registrations for undergraduate health science courses whereas a schedule for PG medical admissions is expected.

Many students have also lauded the apex court for this ruling. “Many from the OBC category lose out on admissions into good government medical institutes in states with only a handful of options. The AIQ seats is their only chance at admission in a government-run institute and therefore, this decision by the SC will boost the confidence and chances of such candidates,” said Dr Anusiya Rathi, a PG medical aspirant.

Academicians however said that the idea that reservation is the antithesis of merit is an incorrect one, as it allows traditionally disadvantaged communities a shot at equal opportunities.

“To say that giving students from culturally, socially and economically backward classes a just chance at education will end up killing merit is very wrong. The reason reservation was introduced was to give equal and just opportunities to everybody, no matter their status. Instead of introducing the politics of caste and economical status in education, students should think that they are sharing seats with fellow students,” said Govardhan Wankhede, retired professor from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), specialising in higher education of the marginalised communities.

The SC’s Friday decision was lauded by resident doctors across the country. Several RE associations across the country have been protesting since December 2021, demanding for admissions to PG medical courses to commence to ensure adequate personnel available in the midst of a pandemic and a stretched workforce.

