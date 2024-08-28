MUMBAI: David Anthony Fernandes, a 46-year-old govinda with a passion for community and tradition, is the founder member of the Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak from Jogeshwari, the team that succeeded in reaching an impressive height of 43.57 feet climbing nine-tier human pyramids at three different locations on Tuesday. The three locations were in Vikhroli, Bhandup and Thane. Meet David Fernandes: The visionary behind a Govinda Pathak

For 25 years, Fernandes has dedicated himself to the art of forming human pyramids during the vibrant Gokulashtami festival in Mumbai. Fernandes emphasises that the energy of the human pyramid reaches its peak when he chants slogans like “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and “Jogeshwari Mata ki Jai”, the latter invoking the deity of the Jogeshwari cave. These chants, according to him, not only uplift the spirit of his team but also strengthen their resolve.

In collaboration with coach Sandip Jawle, Fernandes founded the Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak in 2000. The pathak achieved a remarkable feat this year by setting a Guinness World Record with a nine-tier human pyramid. This achievement involved the participation of around 450 to 500 individuals, showcasing the strength and unity of the team.

For Fernandes, the Dahi Handi festival is more than just a sport, it is a symbol of unity in a city where people often compete in their careers and social lives. This is the one festival and sport in Mumbai, he said, where people are allowed to stand shoulder to shoulder. “Otherwise, people only drag each other down and do not allow others to climb, be it in their careers or in society,” said Fernandes.

He believes that the success of a human pyramid depends not just on physical strength but on the unity and trust among the participants. “There is unity, and only when everyone is aligned on the same energy level - and most importantly, there is mutual trust - can we succeed in forming the pyramid. Even if one person is negative, the pyramid collapses,” he said, explaining the secret to the formation of the nine-tier.

Fernandes continues to inspire and lead his pathak, embodying the spirit of camaraderie and dedication that defines the Dahi Handi festival. Shivaji Khairnar, social worker, dahi co-ordinating committee member and Pro Govinda championship referee, concluded philosophically, “Dahi handi means being strong-willed, disciplined, resolute and patient, showcasing perseverance and unity, and selflessly helping each other to reach the highest peak.”