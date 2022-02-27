Meet Helmet Guy, who dances to raise awareness about traffic rules

Play anything from Akon’s Chhamak Chhallo (Ra.One; 2011) to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee and Subodh Londhe, a 26-year-old YouTuber, will transform the traffic lights of Maharashtra’s Kalyan city into a dance floor. He gets off his two-wheeler and breaks into an impromptu dance while wearing a helmet at long traffic signals. What does he want to say? “Enjoy red light, don’t jump it!”

His creative use of a helmet while breaking a leg is the highlight of his awareness campaign, which has received a great deal of attention on social media and has given him the moniker ‘helmet guy’. About the songs that he loves dancing to, he says, “I choose the song by going with the trendy numbers or picking whatever I love to dance to.”

Talking about how it all started, the creator shares, “Last year, there were new traffic signals installed in the city. And when I came across a red light for the first time, I stopped and thought everyone else would also do the same. Par baaki log mujhe cross karke jaa rahe the. Koi red light jump kar raha tha, koi mujhe overtake kar raha tha. When I asked them to stop, in return they asked me, ‘Why did you stop at the red light?’ That’s when I thought, kuchh toh karna padega.”

Londhe reveals that he started “dancing at traffic signals after being inspired by a similar concept in a Western country” when the idea to replicate the practice locally occurred to him just last year. He shares, “Just to spread awareness and have fun, I started dancing to popular songs at traffic signals whenever there was a long red light, so that people feel entertained and follow traffic rules. Kuchh dekhne ko mil jaata hai unko, which also distracts them from jumping the red light.”

As his popularity rose, he asked his friends to accompany and record his performance. He adds that the viewers’ reactions range from funny to participatory. Londhe says, “Jab main aage nikal jaata hun, red light khatam hone par, toh log side mein rok lete hain aur bolte hai ki hum aapko follow karte hain social media pe aur mere kaam ki tareef karte hain.”

Author tweets @siddhijainn

