ME/MTech courses lose sheen, seat vacancy at 60-65% for last three years

Mumbai: A trend reversal seems to be in process in technical postgraduate degrees. Once sought-after courses for engineering graduates, the seat vacancy in Masters of Engineering (ME/MTech) has remained between 60 and 65 percent in the last three years. Figures released by the state common entrance test (CET) cell reveal that nearly 70 percent of seats in these courses had no takers in the 2021-22 academic year, meaning 7 out of 10 seats remained vacant across the state.

Experts have attributed this decline to multiple reasons, including lack of jobs for ME/MTech graduates and absence of curriculum updation.

“ME/MTech graduates have realised that their skillset remains almost similar in comparison to undergraduate engineering courses even after completing a 2-year PG course. Students now prefer to get work experience and then apply to a B-school for a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) program with the hope of upgrading their curriculum vitae, thus attracting better job offers,” said the director of a city-based engineering institute.

Hiring trend across sectors has also played a big part in decline for the demand of MTech courses, said experts. “Most companies prefer a BTech graduate over an MTech graduate because their skills are not very different and BTech graduates agree to work for less salary,” said SS Mantha, former chairman of the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Besides, more and more companies are seeking graduates with knowledge beyond just engineering, so many opt for BTech with a Master’s in business or financial management with the hope for better employment opportunities, Mantha added.

Over the last few years, several engineering institutes in Maharashtra have shut down some divisions or the ME/MTech course altogether due to falling demand. This year, while the intake for BE/BTech stood at 1.39 lakh, the total intake for ME/MTech was a mere 13,095, less than 10 percent of the total seats in the undergraduate course.

“Masters in Engineering has been a course picked by those who wish to take up teaching. However, engineering institutes stagnated and therefore hiring of new teachers has also reduced over the years. Many institutions, including ours, dropped the course altogether due to falling numbers,” said Gopakumaran Thampi, principal of Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, Bandra.

Placements across undergraduate engineering institutes in the country ended on a high note this academic year with a higher number of students securing placements with better packages in comparison to the last two years. However, the trend does not reflect on ME/MTech placements.

As per figures shared on the AICTE website, placements for ME/MTech stood at 24.27 percent of the total enrollment in the 2020-21 academic year.

Talent acquisition experts say that over the years, employers have stopped mentioning ME/MTech as an eligibility criteria in job descriptions.

“It is very rare for employers to seek students with MTech qualifications because many have realised that curriculum for BTech and MTech is not very different, so they would rather hire postgrads from management and finance fields,” said Ratna Pathak, a talent acquisition specialist.

Experts also feel it is time to update the engineering curriculum keeping specialisations in mind. “The authorities have introduced newer concepts like Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in undergraduate engineering courses but the basic concepts of several forms of engineering seem to be missing from the curriculum. Instead of simply adding new subjects, we need to focus on the overall development of the existing syllabus for UG and PG engineering courses which will ultimately attract more students,” added former AICTE chairman Mantha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON