Merely 48% fully vaccinated against Covid in Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has administered 21.67 lakh vaccine doses till now. Among these, 72% have received their first dose and merely 48% are fully vaccinated.

In November, the city witnessed only 30% increase in vaccination. Despite mass vaccination drives, door-to-door vaccination and special camps held across the city by TMC, the vaccination drive increased by 26% till mid-November but hardly a 4% increase has been noted in the last ten days.

Among the 21.67 lakh who have been vaccinated, 14.80% are those above 60 years of age, 26% are in the 45-60 years age group and 59.47% are in the 18-44 years of age.

TMC officials have noticed reluctance in the minds of people who have taken the first dose. “The slum population seems to be hesitant to get fully vaccinated. They feel that the first dose will be enough to protect them from the virus. We have been insisting on only getting the first dose till now assuming that those who get jabbed the first time will come forward to get fully vaccinated. But we realised that a follow up is required,” said Naresh Mhaske, Thane mayor.

Overall, looking at the number of vaccinations in each age group, 55% to 60% have received the first jab while 35% to 40% have received the second jab.

Thane city has a population of 18 lakh to be vaccinated with two doses each. Overall, around 36 lakh doses need to be administered. However, only 21.67 lakh have been administered till now.

“There might be a set of population that are not yet due for the second jab. Moreover, there could be a few more that got jabbed in neighbouring cities of Mumbai or Navi Mumbai. We have a team that calls those who have only taken the first dose of the vaccine and are due to take the second. Almost 80% of the calls we have made so far have been fully vaccinated elsewhere – in a different city or through workplace vaccinations,” said Dr Prasad Patil, vaccination officer, TMC.

