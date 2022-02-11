Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Metro services to start soon as CIDCO gets rolling stock clearance
mumbai news

Metro services to start soon as CIDCO gets rolling stock clearance

Metro services in Navi Mumbai are set to start soon as CIDCO has received the rolling stock clearance; it is now awaiting the civil clearance to start operations
Metro services in Navi Mumbai are set to start soon as CIDCO has received the rolling stock clearance. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 09:13 PM IST
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

Metro services in Navi Mumbai are set to start soon as CIDCO has received the rolling stock clearance. It is now awaiting the civil clearance to start operations.

The first phase of the Navi Mumbai Metro stretches from Belapur to Pendhar covering around 11 km with 11 stations and a car depot at Taloja.

The contract of operations of Phase 1 from Belapur to Pendhar has been awarded to Maha Metro. Metro has completed trails related to oscillation, electrical safety and emergency brakes successfully and obtained the certificates for the same.

Sanjay Mukherjee, VC and MD, CIDCO, said, “CIDCO has, on Friday, received the clearance of the rolling stock that includes coaches and electrical equipment among others of Navi Mumbai Metro from the Railway Board, Government of India. The clearance of the civil part alone remains, after which Navi Mumbai Metro, Phase 1, Line 1 will be ready for operation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP