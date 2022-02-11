Metro services to start soon as CIDCO gets rolling stock clearance

Metro services in Navi Mumbai are set to start soon as CIDCO has received the rolling stock clearance. It is now awaiting the civil clearance to start operations.

The first phase of the Navi Mumbai Metro stretches from Belapur to Pendhar covering around 11 km with 11 stations and a car depot at Taloja.

The contract of operations of Phase 1 from Belapur to Pendhar has been awarded to Maha Metro. Metro has completed trails related to oscillation, electrical safety and emergency brakes successfully and obtained the certificates for the same.

Sanjay Mukherjee, VC and MD, CIDCO, said, “CIDCO has, on Friday, received the clearance of the rolling stock that includes coaches and electrical equipment among others of Navi Mumbai Metro from the Railway Board, Government of India. The clearance of the civil part alone remains, after which Navi Mumbai Metro, Phase 1, Line 1 will be ready for operation.”