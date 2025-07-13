MHADA Konkan board to float lottery for 5,285 flats

MUMBAI: As many as 5,285 flats and 77 plots will be available on a lottery in Vasai, Thane, Kulgaon, Badlapur, and Sindhudurg. The Konkan Board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will conduct a computerized lottery at Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium in Thane on September 3. A ‘Go-Live’ inauguration ceremony for this will take place on Monday. Representative picture of a Mhada building in Thane (HT Archives)

The online registration and application process will begin at 1pm on Monday. The lottery is categorized into groups of 20% inclusive housing scheme (565 flats), 15% integrated urban housing scheme (3,002 flats), the Konkan board housing scheme and scattered flats in existing conditions (1,677 flats), Konkan board affordable housing (51 flats that are 50% affordable) and plots under Konkan board housing scheme (77 plots).

“The last date to apply online is August 13, until 11.59pm, while the last date for online payment of earnest money is August 14, until 11.59pm. We will bring forth the draft list of eligible applicants on August 21, by 6 pm,” said a spokesperson for MHADA.

Applicants can file objections to the draft list till 6pm on August 25, 2025. The final list of eligible applicants will be out on September 1, 2025. For any issues during the application process, one can contact the helpline (022 - 69468100). The officials said the lottery system is entirely online and transparent, with no human intervention. MHADA has not appointed any agents, consultants, or property dealers and strongly advises applicants not to fall for third-party offers or intermediaries.