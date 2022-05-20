Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / MIDC, MPCB claim to take measures controlling pollution in Waldhuni river
mumbai news

MIDC, MPCB claim to take measures controlling pollution in Waldhuni river

Following the demand by the volunteers cleaning the Waldhuni river, the MIDC and MPCB have claimed to be taking up measures to control pollution in the river; they have claimed to do it through regular inspection by dedicated teams, installing CCTV cameras, barricading and prohibiting the entry of tankers carrying effluents
MIDC, MPCB claim to take measures controlling pollution in Waldhuni river. Representatives of the Waldhuni river conservation committee and officers of Ambernath Municipal Council visit the ongoing work for septic tank at Fansipada village in Ambernath. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 20, 2022 07:19 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Ambernath

Following the demand by the volunteers cleaning the Waldhuni river, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) have claimed to be taking up measures to control pollution in the river. They have claimed to do it through regular inspection by dedicated teams, installing CCTV cameras, barricading and prohibiting the entry of tankers carrying effluents.

The planned one-day protest by the Waldhuni river conservation committee against the authorities for failing to act upon the pollution caused in the river due to industries has led to the speeding up of the work. The committee has been cleaning the river since February. However, it claimed that there has been no contribution from MIDC, MPCB and the local police.

“After the meeting on Tuesday, we saw some of the work undertaken in full swing. We will keep following this up until there is a remarkable change,” said Shashikant Dayma, representative of the committee.

The committee was formed earlier this year in order to take up the conservation of Waldhuni river that meets Ulhas river, which is a source of drinking water for lakhs of residents.

RELATED STORIES

“Even if we are cleaning the silt and waste accumulated in the river and its side, there is a need to have a control on the industrial waste discharged into the water body,” added Dayma.

In a meeting held between the committee members and the authorities of MIDC, MPCB, Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) and local police at MIDC office, it was explained how they have formed three teams to keep a watch on the river pollution. The police will also barricade the areas where effluents are discharged by tankers.

Sudhir Ambure, executive engineer, MIDC Ambernath, said, “Recently, we installed CCTV cameras at seven locations and more will be installed soon to track the movements of tankers carrying effluents and illegally discharging into the river. The police even registered a case against such tankers.”

AMC health officer, Suresh Patil, added, “We have started the work of the installation of septic tanks at different villages that will help collect the wastewater from houses and then send them for treatment. This will help ensure the sewage waste is not sent to the river.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sajana Nambiar

Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP