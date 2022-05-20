MIDC, MPCB claim to take measures controlling pollution in Waldhuni river
Following the demand by the volunteers cleaning the Waldhuni river, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) have claimed to be taking up measures to control pollution in the river. They have claimed to do it through regular inspection by dedicated teams, installing CCTV cameras, barricading and prohibiting the entry of tankers carrying effluents.
The planned one-day protest by the Waldhuni river conservation committee against the authorities for failing to act upon the pollution caused in the river due to industries has led to the speeding up of the work. The committee has been cleaning the river since February. However, it claimed that there has been no contribution from MIDC, MPCB and the local police.
“After the meeting on Tuesday, we saw some of the work undertaken in full swing. We will keep following this up until there is a remarkable change,” said Shashikant Dayma, representative of the committee.
The committee was formed earlier this year in order to take up the conservation of Waldhuni river that meets Ulhas river, which is a source of drinking water for lakhs of residents.
“Even if we are cleaning the silt and waste accumulated in the river and its side, there is a need to have a control on the industrial waste discharged into the water body,” added Dayma.
In a meeting held between the committee members and the authorities of MIDC, MPCB, Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) and local police at MIDC office, it was explained how they have formed three teams to keep a watch on the river pollution. The police will also barricade the areas where effluents are discharged by tankers.
Sudhir Ambure, executive engineer, MIDC Ambernath, said, “Recently, we installed CCTV cameras at seven locations and more will be installed soon to track the movements of tankers carrying effluents and illegally discharging into the river. The police even registered a case against such tankers.”
AMC health officer, Suresh Patil, added, “We have started the work of the installation of septic tanks at different villages that will help collect the wastewater from houses and then send them for treatment. This will help ensure the sewage waste is not sent to the river.”
