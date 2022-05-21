‘MIDC pipeline discharging effluents into Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary’
Mumbai: An offshore pipeline from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) Trans-Thane Creek (TTC) establishment at Pawne, Navi Mumbai, carrying industrial effluents into the deep sea has allegedly ruptured and is discharging its contents into the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, a protected area under the Wildlife Protection Act (1972). The alleged leak was first flagged by environmentalist Stalin D and Harish Sutar, a local fisherman, on Saturday.
A deputy engineer working at MIDC-TTC, however, refuted their claims that effluents are polluting the sanctuary. “There is no leak from the pipeline. It is a high-density polyethylene vessel which requires concrete blocks to be held down. Some blocks have broken, and the alignment of the pipeline has shifted. A portion of it is visible above the surface of the water at high tide, but there is no leak. We have surveyed the site one month ago. If the pipeline has ruptured recently but the effluent is treated as per discharge norms to not pollute the environment. We are planning to fix the pipeline in one month,” the deputy engineer said requesting anonymity.
Officials in the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), including joint director Yashwant Sontakke and regional officer (Navi Mumbai) DB Patil, directed inquiries to the MIDC, which is the only party currently operating underwater pipelines through Thane Creek.
Despite multiple attempts, MIDC CEO P Anbalagan could not be reached for comment.
Notably, the pipeline in question has been operational since 2021 and was built to replace a 25-year-old channel to carry effluents from a treatment plant in Mahape into the deep sea, beyond the limit of Thane Creek, where it is discharged at an appropriate location depending on the capacity of the area to dilute the effluents.
Eyewitnesses who visited the site early Saturday, however, maintained that there is indeed a leak in the channel. “The effluent is visible to the naked eyes. And even if it is treated as per discharge standards, one cannot simply release them within the boundary of a protected area. The Wildlife Act clearly states that no party can destroy the habitat of any wild animal, in this case, flamingoes and other migratory birds, through any act whatsoever except with the written sanction of the wildlife department,” said Stalin.
Officials in the state forest department’s mangrove cell, responsible for implementing the provisions of the Wildlife Act in Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, said they will investigate the matter. “We have not provided any written permission allowing the discharge of effluents, treated or untreated, in the creek. If there is indeed a leak, we will take action against the erring authority. I have asked our officers to check it out,” said Adarsh Reddy, district forest officer, Thane.
Hostel in charge gets 5 years RI for molesting girls in Talasari
Palghar: A former superintendent of a government hostel (ashramshala) in Talasari has been sentenced to 5 years of Rigorous Imprisonment for molesting multiple girl students of class 10 in December 2017. The additional sessions court, Palghar, on Friday convicted Suryakant Raghunath Bagal (36) and also cancelled his bail. He was also permanently expelled from government services. His phone, which contained the porn clips, was also seized.
Wanted Bihar gangster arrested in Delhi
New Delhi: A 43-year-old gangster, wanted in several criminal cases including a shootout related to the legislative council elections in Bihar, was arrested by Delhi Police's special cell in a joint operation with Bihar Police. Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Jasmeet Singh identified the accused as Azad Ali (43), a resident of Siwan district in Bihar.
NCP leaders won’t comment on caste, religion anymore, assures Pawar
Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar sought to draw the curtain over the Brahmin versus non-Brahmin controversy in Maharashtra on Saturday and assured that no leader from his party would not make comments against any caste or religion. The assurances were made in a meeting with various outfits representing the Brahmin community. Around 40 representatives from 10 outfits attended the meeting called by Pawar at Nisarg Mangal Karyalaya, Gultekdi in Pune.
EC nod to 52 new teachers, 4 non-teaching staff at AU
The envelopes containing names of candidates for teaching and non-teaching posts at Allahabad University were opened in the meeting of Executive Council held at AU's North Hall, on Saturday. The names were recommended by the members of the interview selection committees in the second round of recruitments at AU. Appointments on four posts in Theatre and Film have also been approved. These include one associate professor and three assistant professors.
U.P. ATS arrests two conmen from Jharkhand
Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad on Saturday arrested two members of inter-state gang of conmen involved in duping and robbing businessmen, realtors and professors after promising them high quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), four times to the face value of original currency. According to a press note issued by the ATS, the accused Anuj Singh and Arun Chaubey alias both residents of Jaunpur, Chottu, were arrested from Mahoda railway station of Dhanbad, Jharkhand.
