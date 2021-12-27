Minister ordered probe into manipulation of maps

Mumbai Maharashtra revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday ordered a probe by the settlement commissioner of the department in the manipulation of maps of land and settlement along the coastline of Mumbai.

Thorat, while responding to a calling attention motion moved by the leader of opposition in the legislative council Pravin Darekar, said that 110 instances have been found in Madh area in Malad.

Darekar said that 830 maps have been fudged with by the revenue department in Erangal and Madh in Malad. While demanding a probe under an additional chief secretary-level officer, Darekar said that the BMC ward officers of the area should also be probed for providing utilities, including electricity, water, etc.

Thorat, while replying, accepted manipulations in the maps. He said that the entire area is under no development zone (NDZ) and coastal regulation zone (CRZ) where changes cannot be made after 1991. While minor repairs could be done with permission from local authorities.

“These are technical matters; so, we will order a probe under Settlement Commissioner. The police do not have technical staff. The probe by Settlement Commissioner would be completed in one month, and whoever is responsible there will be punished,” the minister said.

He further added, “Of the 884 maps, there was manipulation in 102 maps, where new constructions were regularised. We have filed a case at the Kherwadi police station. In Goregaon, there have been seven such instances; a police complaint has been filed in this case as well. In another instance, construction on government land was shown. A complaint has been filed in this as well.”