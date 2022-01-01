Minor grandson, friend arrested for robbing grandfather of gold worth Rs12L in Taloja

A grandson and his friend have been arrested for robbing his grandfather of jewellery worth ₹12 lakh.

Devidas Haluram Patil (62), a businessman from Tondre village in Taloja, was attacked and robbed while he was alone in his office at around 6.30pm on December 15. Three persons broke into his office, closed the shutters and assaulted Patil with iron tools and sticks. After that, they robbed Patil of 27 tola gold worth about ₹12 lakh.

Following the incident, Patil’s grandson who was present in the office shouted for help and got his grandfather admitted to hospital. Taloja police registered a case and a parallel investigation was being done by crime branch unit II police.

During the investigation, senior police inspector Giridhar Gore visited the spot and through technical investigation and informers, they found that the robbery plan was hatched by his grandson himself who had asked his accomplices to commit the crime.

Accordingly, the crime branch detained Patil’s minor grandson and two other minor accomplices and also arrested Shah Rukh Rashid Qureshi (21) and Zubair Qadir Khan (24) from Turbhe Naka. All the stolen gold was recovered by the police.

“The grandson wanted money for splurging and hence planned the crime. He knew that his grandfather always wore a heavy gold chain while going to office and asked his accomplices to rob. He provided his accomplices with information and accordingly the crime was carried out,” Gore said.

