MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Association of Minority Educational Institutions has raised serious objections to the state’s admission process for First Year Junior College (FYJC) in the academic year 2025–26. In a letter to the School Education Minister, the association has alleged that the state government has quietly imposed social and constitutional reservations on minority colleges despite clear court rulings and a lack of formal government orders to support such a move. Minority colleges oppose quotas in FYJC admissions, cite legal violations

The association stated that till 2024–25, minority colleges followed a fixed seat distribution 50% for minority quota, 10% for in-house students, 5% for management quota, and 35% for open category including sports and ex-servicemen. This structure was legally protected and had been upheld by both the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court, with the latter dismissing a special leave petition by the state challenging the minority institutions autonomy.

This year, the government changes the rules for the minority admission and imply the reservation of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe (ST) and OBC on the 35% of seats that were for the open category but there is no any official GR issued.

However, according to the letter written by the association, the admission portals created for 2025–26 are now showing social and constitutional reservation categories for minority colleges despite the government handbook for this year’s admissions making no such mention. “There has been no official GR or circular issued, but the online system has applied these changes in practice,” the association said in the letter, sharing a screenshot of an admission portal as evidence.

They pointed out that the application of such quotas goes against court orders and contradicts existing guidelines. “The Bombay High Court clearly quashed the circular dated May 30, 2001, which tried to impose backward class reservation in minority colleges. The Supreme Court refused to entertain the state’s appeal against this decision,” the letter said.

The association also flagged errors in how the Management and In-House quotas are being calculated in the current portal. For example, with an intake of 120 students, the correct breakup should be: 60 for minority quota, 12 in-house, 6 management, and 42 for open category.

Further, the association clarified that government resolutions cited in footnotes such as those from 2014 and 2018 relate only to staff recruitment in government departments and have no bearing on student admissions in minority-run educational institutions.

Quoting a clause from a recent government circular dated June 2, the association pointed out that surrendering minority seats to general category after the first round of admission is optional, not mandatory a detail ignored by the current system.

The association demanded that the immediate withdrawal of the imposed social/constitutional reservations on minority colleges, correction of management and in-house quota calculations based on past precedent, and a formal government resolution clarifying that these quotas are not applicable to minority institutions, in compliance with legal rulings.

The association has urged the education department to act swiftly to uphold the constitutional rights of minority institutions and avoid legal and administrative confusion ahead of the upcoming admission season. At late night the department announced that the students who locked part 1 of the form but not able to complete part 2 then they can complete this till 12:30 pm on June 7.

11.29 lakhs students registered for FYJC

Mumbai: In the state, admissions to FYJC are being implemented through the central online system from the year 2025-26. In this process, a total of 11,29,932 students have been registered till the deadline June 5. Compare to availability of seats, this number is very less so there is demand to reopen the registration process from the stakeholders.

9,435 junior colleges or higher secondary schools in the state have been registered in the FYJC. In this, the total student admission capacity is 21,23,040, out of which the admission capacity for the cap round is 18,97,526 and the quota admission capacity is 2,25,514. For this, student registration was done on the website https://mahafyjcadmissions.in from May 26 to June 5, 2025.

In this, 1215190 students have deposited the registration fee online. 12,05,162 students have filled the application form Part-1. So, 11,29,924 students have locked their applications after filling and finalizing Part-2. 11,29,932 students have applied for the regular round (cap round). 64,238 students have applied for the in-house quota. 32,721 students have applied for the management quota. 47,578 students have applied for the minority quota.

As per the schedule, the merit list of the cap round will be declared on June 10 and direct admission to junior colleges will be held between June 11 and 18.

While, Mahendra Ganpule, former spokesperson of the Maharashtra state principals association said, “As compared to 15 lakh students who passed the class 10 examination the number of registrations is very low. With the help of the schools, the government must identify the students who are not get in the admission process of any of the education after class 10.”