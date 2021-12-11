Missing Swedish minor found in Mumbai

Mumbai: Responding to an Interpol’s Yellow Notice (pertaining to a missing person), the Mumbai Crime Branch traced a 17-year-old Swedish girl who had come to Mumbai to meet a 19-year-old friend whom she first interacted with on social media platform, Instagram.

The teenager was traced to a house in Subhash Nagar, Cheetah Camp, and reunited with her father who flew down on Friday, an official said. The duo returned to Sweden on Saturday.

The girl’s father, Sardar Tomar, filed a missing person’s complaint at the Skepepparbacken police station in Sweden on November 27, after failing to locate his daughter for several hours.

By analysing the teen’s social media activity, the Swedish police found that she was in regular touch with a Mumbai-based teenager on photo-sharing platform, Instagram. Her passport details revealed that she had travelled to Mumbai. The Unit 6 of the Mumbai CB received a ‘Yellow Notice’ through their Interpol coordination cell.

Unit in-charge, senior inspector Ravindra Salunkhe and his team conducted extensive search and located the girl’s friend, an 18-year-old college student, in Chembur. His sustained enquiry led the police team to a house in Cheetah Camp, Chembur where the girl had been staying for the past week.

CB Interpol co-ordinator, inspector Yogesh Sable informed the Delhi Interpol and the Swedish Embassy about her, Salunkhe said. The girl was also sent to the Dongri children’s home.

The girl’s father and other family members reached Mumbai on Friday to take her back home.

Another police officer said the girl came in contact with the Mumbai man in January 2020 and the duo were in regular contact.

Last month, following a domestic spat, the teenager applied for a tourist visa and flew to India last month. The young man had helped his friend find a place to stay at his relative’s home, and asked his sister to stay with her.

“On Friday, the girl’s father arrived in Mumbai and produced relevant documents. After due verification and securing NOCs from concerned authorities, Sweden embassy and central government officers, the girl was handed over to her father after due counselling by the officers at the children home,” said Crime Branch DCP (detection) Neelotpal.

The father-daughter duo on Saturday travelled back to Sweden. Tomar posted a letter on Twitter on Saturday thanking the Mumbai police for doing an excellent job. “Their work is tough and very difficult, but still they do it in the best way actually so there are not enough words to describe them but they are quite simply best,” Tomar wrote.