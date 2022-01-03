Mithibai College to hold PG exams offline, students unhappy

Mumbai: Despite repeated appeals by the postgraduate (PG) students of Mithibai College in Vile Parle to conduct their examination in the online mode, the management of the institute is going ahead with the offline examination for semester 1 and 3 PG students, starting January 4.

This, amid spiralling Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and the fear of a third wave. Unhappy and sad with the management’s decision, students share their concerns.

“The exam schedule was announced in October last year and no one complained then because Covid cases were low. By December, cases started rising and we brought out concerns to the attention of the college management, but to no avail. At present, most of us are scared for our own health and that of our family members,” said a student seeking anonymity.

He added that repeated emails and queries to the college principal and vice-principal are receiving no response of late.

Nearly 300 PG students are scheduled to appear for physical exams between January 4 and 13. The college student council also raised objections to the management, hoping for respite in this matter.

“Undergraduate exams are held online but we PG students have to appear for exams offline. To our queries, the only response we have received so far is that this schedule was announced in advance and that as yet, the University of Mumbai or state government have not announced anything against physical/hybrid classes, so exams will go on as per schedule,” said another student.

In October last year, state education minister Uday Samant announced the reopening of colleges in hybrid mode and to bring back students for physical classes in a phased manner starting October 20. All MU affiliated colleges have been conducting hybrid classes since then and a handful of institutes are now pushing for offline exams for smaller batches.

While the principal of the institute Krutika Desai refused to share comments on this issue, a senior official said the college is abiding by all social distancing rules in order to conduct exams. “Just like hybrid classes, these exams will be held following all Covid safety protocols. Students need to understand that online exams cannot be conducted forever,” said the official.

